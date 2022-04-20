Illegal Coal Mining Case: CBI Conducts Raids at Premises of Anup Majhi's Business Associates in Bengal

Kolkata: Officials of the CBI's anti-corruption branch on Wednesday raided the premises of several businessmen believed to be close associates of Anup Majhi alias Lala, the alleged kingpin of the illegal coal trading racket in the Asansol-Ranigunj belt of West Bengal, sources in the agency said. The officials conducted search operations at 10 places, including offices and residences of those businessmen, sources said.

The CBI is of the view that thousands of crores of rupees have been involved in the scam, arising out of illegal mining from abandoned mines of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), and part of the crime proceeds was transacted through the hawala route, for which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has joined the probe. The ED on Monday raided 12 premises across West Bengal - residences and offices of people who are considered close to Majhi.

The CBI on November 28 last year carried out a massive search operation at 45 locations in four states after registering a case against Manjhi who was suspected to be acting in collusion with two general managers and three security personnel of the ECL. The searches were spread across West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The CBI has also issued a look-out notice against Majhi to ascertain his whereabouts as his interrogation is vital for the probe.

—PTI