Illegal Building Of Ex-Minister Gayatri Prajapati Bulldozed

Lucknow: Lucknow Development Authority(LDA) today bulldozed an illegal under-construction building of former Samajwadi Party minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati in the Salehnagar area of Bangla Bazaar in the state capital. The Authority action comes after the Allahabad High Court went strict against the former minister -- now languishing in jail -- and the LDA for giving relaxation to his illegal property. Authority vice-chairman will also have to submit an affidavit in the court on Monday about the action taken against the illegal building of the former minister. Prajapati is presently lodged in Lucknow jail for his alleged involvement in a gangrape case. Officials said Prajapati got the construction started without getting its map approved from the LDA besides it is also said that the property is on the government land. Earlier, the Authority had sealed the building but did not raze it. Gayatri had moved the High Court through his son for a stay on the razing of the building but the court refused to entertain it and instead directed the LDA to take the action promptly. Though the construction was underway for several years, the LDA did not take any action action against Prajapati during the SP rule. Sources in LDA said, "Officials were aware that the construction was illegal and had even received complaints against Prajapati. LDA had issued notices to Prajapati for illegal construction, but did not take any action." Officials in LDA's regulation of building operations wing said Prajapati would suspend the construction whenever a notice was issued, but restart it soon. UNI