Ileana is missing 'pool days and getting gloriously toasted in the sun'

Mumbai: Actress and social media sensation Ileana D'Cruz is missing her fun time in the swimming pool and having a sun bath. In a word, she is missing "normalcy".

On Wednesday, Ileana shared a few throwback poolside photographs on her verified Instagram account. "TB to when pool days and getting gloriously toasted in the sun was no big deal. #goodtimes #normalcy #fingerscrossed," she wrote.

That Ileana is missing the pool and sunbathing is evident from her social media posts. In June, the actress had shared a boomerang video of herself enjoying the sun in a black bikini.

"Oh to enjoy the sun on my skin again," Ileana had captioned the image shared on Instagram.

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's production "The Big Bull", a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan.

–IANS