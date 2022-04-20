Ileana Flaunts Post-Workout Glow

    Menu
    Mumbai: Actress Ileana D''Cruz has shared a "ded-fie" of herself, flaunting her post workout glow on social media.

    Ileana shared the image on Instagram Stories. In the image, she is seen sporting a purple top and completed her look with plaited hair.

    "Sweaty post workout ded-fie," she wrote on the image.

    She shared a boomerang video, where she is seen lying on a yoga mat and looking at the camera above her.

    On the image, she wrote: "Best part of my ugly unattractive workout."

    Ileana, a fitness enthusiast, keeps sharing videos and photographs of daily workouts.

    On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn''s production "The Big Bull", a film reportedly based on India''s biggest securities scam of 1992.

    "The Big Bull" is slated to hit theatres on October 23. --IANS


