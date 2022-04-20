Ileana D'Cruz: I'm hungrier now for work than when I started out

Mumbai: Social media validation is not that important to actress Ileana D`Cruz, although she is an avid user of digital platforms. Ileana keeps entertaining her followers with regular workout posts.

The actress enjoys a fan following of 13.1 million on Instagram and 2.7 Twitter followers.

Is social media validation important to Ileana? "Validation is not that important at all. I do agree on the motivation part because oddly enough posting about my workouts motivates me to workout as well. So, it makes me want to get up and `I should do it`," the actress told IANS.

Ileana made her big screen debut in 2006 with the Telugu film "Devadasu". She made a name in Telugu cinema with hits such as "Pokiri", "Jalsa", "Kick", and "Julayi".





































It was in 2012, she made her Hindi film debut with Anurag Basu`s "Barfi!". She then starred in "Main Tera Hero", "Rustom", "Baadshaho" and "Raid".

"I still feel like there is so much more I could have done and there is so much more that I want to do, and there is no stopping when it comes to my work right now. There is no looking back for me. I can`t imagine doing anything else and there is so much more I want to do. I am weirdly hungrier now for work than how I was when I started out," Ileana said.

Is there any genre in particular she would like to try out? "I think it`s an action film. I think I should dabble in something where I am kicking serious butt," she said.

—IANS