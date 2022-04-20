IITs And IITians Can Play In Transforming A Vision Into Reality For The Greater Good, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Mr Piyush Goyal was present as the Chief Guest on the concluding day of the Policy Conclave 2022, organized by the Public Policy and Opinion Cell, IIT Kanpur. The session titled “Road to Development” started with Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur, delivering the welcome note.In a more than an hour-long interactive session, Mr Piyush Goyal talked largely about the various policies implemented by the government for the benefit of the people and the role IITs and IITians can play in transforming a vision into reality for the greater good. He emphasized the influential role technology plays in taking prosperity to the remotest corners of India. Drawing reference to initiatives in healthcare through Telemedicine, education through EdTech, and so on, he talked about how technology can help us democratize basic amenities.“Unless you have ambitious targets, unless you dream big, unless you have significantly large hopes, aspirations, desires, you can never achieve greatness. There was a time when our population was considered a curse, but Prime Minister Modi has converted that entire thinking to talking about our young population as our biggest strength. Our demographic dividend gives us huge opportunities, opens the doors to a very bright future for the country! And therefore, we need a holistic vision which envisions growth in all sectors, makes it easier to do business, promotes innovation, research, development, modernity and yet also respects family values, our culture, makes it easier to live, that we call Ease of Living for every single citizen,” Union Minister Piyush Goyal said during his address.In the inaugural part of his speech, Goyal praised IIT Kanpur as the pride of India and the world. He recalled his family connection with IIT Kanpur as his own brother graduated from IIT Kanpur in Metallurgy and later did his Masters from MIT in the USA. He recalled IIT Kanpur’s significance of being the first institute in India to offer a Computer Science stream and its role in producing various distinguished alumni like Mr. Narayana Murthy (Founder, Infosys), Arvind Krishna (CEO, IBM), and Mukesh Bansal (Founder, Myntra & CEO Cure.fit) to name a few. He also acknowledged IIT Kanpur’s tally of more than 700 patents, a little more than 100 of which were filed last year itself. He applauded the worthy potential of the students of IIT Kanpur, and urged them to contribute in every domain possible for Nation Development.Goyal said that India’s tryst with destiny must not merely remain a wishful rendezvous but must transform into prosperity, progress & development. “And in that journey, IIT-Kanpur and all the IITs will be at the forefront, I have no doubt in that,” he added.Responding to a question from the students, Goyal gave a Five Point Action Plan for IIT students to unleash India’s golden era:(1) In all your ventures, make Scale, Quality, & Job Creation the focal point; (2) Provide innovative solutions for farmers, artisans & weavers, small retailers, etc. and help realize the goals of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Make in India for the World; (3) Study digital platforms (e.g. Single Window, PM GatiShakti, ONDC) and give ideas to enhance facilities; (4) Help set the agenda or themes for India’s G20 presidency starting Dec’22; and (5) Make Seva & Samarpan your guiding philosophy and give back to the nation.Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director IIT Kanpur said, “It was a pleasure hosting the Union Minister Mr Piyush Goyal for the ‘Road to Development’ session of the Policy Conclave 2022. Mr Goyal shared his insights on developing a holistic vision for research, innovation, and development towards building a new India. I hope his inspiring and encouraging words and anecdotes would help the students in envisioning a future roadmap for the country.”The Policy Conclave is an annual flagship event organized by the Public Policy and Opinion Cell of IIT Kanpur with the aim to make students more interested in policy making. Currently in its 4th edition, the event was organized from 11th-13th February with a line-up of distinguished personalities across sectors. Being present for a scheduled talk, Ira Singhal, AIR 1, UPSC 2014 advised the students to be patient and value experiences earned over a period of time. She shared anecdotes of how she challenged the discrimination and inequality faced by transgender people in the first district she was posted in, by appointing two transgender persons at the receptionist desk. She highlighted it as one of her biggest accomplishments.In a talk session titled “Reforms in Bureaucracy”, Former Secretary, School Education and Coal, Govt. of India, Anil Swarup said that social change can be brought by positive thinking, strong will and better policies. In another talk session titled “Government closer to citizens”, Abhishek Singh, CEO MyGov talked about the significance of public suggestions in making policies. He said that policies should be made by understanding the requirement of the public and that proper awareness for the techniques is necessary. The three-day event hosted a good number of speakers from various sectors to speak on diverse issues in policy-making. It also hosted various workshops and competitions to encourage the participation of the students in policy making for the future. —KA