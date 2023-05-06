IITRDF & PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PFS) Inked An MoU For Development Of A Drinking Water Quality Lab At DWRD&M) At IIT-R

Roorkee (The Hawk): IIT Roorkee has identified drinking water and sanitation as a major water sector challenge facing most Afro-Asian countries, including India. Drinking water and quality lab require testing wastewater, freshwater, soil and waste samples. Due to surface water pollution and overexploitation of groundwater resources, the need for effective water analysis and monitoring has been pressing the need to set up a drinking water quality laboratory at IIT Roorkee. PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PFS) supported this project to develop a Drinking Water Quality Lab at the Department of Water Resources Development and Management (DWRDM) at IIT Roorkee. The contribution comes under PFS's CSR policy, and the funds will be used to procure an instrument named "Electrical Resistivity Tomography (ERT)" for the lab.

The IITRDF and PFS signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalize the agreement. The signing ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Shri Sitesh Kumar Sinha (Executive Vice President), Shri Vinod Pande (Advisor CSR, PTC India Financial Services Ltd), and the Board of Directors of IITRDF - Prof. K.K. Pant (Director IIT Roorkee), Prof. Partha Roy (Dean of Resources & Alumni Affairs IIT Roorkee), Prof. Manish Shrikhande (Prof. Earthquake Department), Prof. Ashish Pandey (HOD- Department of Water Resources Development and Management, IIT Roorkee), and Mr. Santosh Kumar (Chief Executive Officer IITRDF). IITRDF is a Section-8 Company of IIT Roorkee established on 12th May 2021.

This contribution from PFS is a significant step towards addressing the issue of safe drinking water, which is a critical problem faced by many communities in India. The ERT instrument will aid in identifying the quality of drinking water and help implement corrective measures as mobile testing equipment for on-site purposes. This Corporate Social Responsibility Program by PFS under UN SDG Goal 4: Quality Education, Goal 6: Clean Water & Sanitation, Goal 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production and Goal 17: Partnership for the goals will enable synergy for Education, R&D, Clean water and sanitation and Sustainability.

PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PFS) is a leading infrastructure finance company focusing on the power sector and other infrastructure projects. The company provides financial solutions for various infrastructure projects, including renewable energy, transmission, and distribution. PFS is committed to promoting sustainable development and believes that investing in infrastructure development is crucial for the country's economic growth.

Prof. K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “This CSR project from PFS under the aegis of IITRDF will enhance testing facilities for existing drinking water and quality laboratory. At IIT Roorkee, we focus on bringing awareness to clean water and sanitation around our communities. By adding more testing facilities with ERT equipment, our drinking water quality laboratory will be able to train our students in the M. Tech programme and carry out R&D and support communities at large.”

Dr. Pawan Singh, MD and CEO PTC Financial Services Ltd. (PFS), highlights, "As part of PFS strong commitment to CSR, focusing on water, environment and sustainability, we are delighted to be partnering with IIT Roorkee Development Foundation (IITRDF) to support on establishing drinking water quality laboratory enabling UN SDG Goal No. 6- Clean water and sanitation. This equipment will help fieldwork on testing the groundwater quality and will support the M Tech program to build skills and support the local community with scientific testing methods. We are enthusiastic to build a long-term partnership with IIT Roorkee.”

Prof. Ashish Pandey, HoD WRD&M, said “Sustainable drinking water supply is one of the fundamental needs of society. Water supply source identification and its long-term viability assessment is crucial for futuristic development. The lab facility supported by PTC financial services limited will help in Groundwater exploration, geological stratigraphy, and groundwater contamination. The instrument will help solve the local water supply issues and train the engineers/ stakeholders. The developed lab facility will also help the national and international students of the institute, especially in the Drinking Water and

Sanitation (DWS) program.”

Mr. Santosh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, IIT Roorkee Development Foundation, said, “IIT Roorkee Development Foundation (IITRDF) is working relentlessly to bring new partnerships in the growth journey of IIT Roorkee. The partnership between PTS Financial Services Ltd. (PFS)and IITRDF aligns with a collaborative ecosystem to promote Research and Development at IIT Roorkee. We are looking forward to building a cohesive partnership between industries and academia to make a positive impact on IIT Roorkee and society.’’