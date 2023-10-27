IITRDF & Katyayini Paper Mills Private Limited Signed An MoU For The Skill Development Training Program

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has announced an instrumental partnership with Katyayini Paper Mills Private Limited, for the establishment of a comprehensive Skill Development Training Program at the Department of Paper Technology, IIT Roorkee, Saharanpur Campus. The collaboration also marks the development of an Advanced Packaging Research Laboratory with a pioneering focus on 'Food Loss and Waste Prevention Strategies via Packaging from Farm to Fork'.

This groundbreaking initiative signifies a significant leap in the arena of skill development and sustainable packaging solutions, facilitated by the generous CSR grant provided by Katyayini Paper Mills. The Skill Development Training Program is designed to empower science graduates from rural and remote areas, equipping them with essential skills and expertise in paper testing and effluent testing. The successful completion of the program will culminate in the award of participation certificates, potentially opening doors for employment opportunities in nearby industries.

Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have already been established with two prominent companies: Shah Paper Mills Ltd. in Vapi, Gujarat, and Satia Industries Ltd. - Satia Paper Mills in Muktsar, Punjab.

The Skill Development Program and the Advanced Packaging Research Laboratory are significant contributions to IIT Roorkee's commitment to fostering sustainable development and equipping the workforce with essential skills and expertise. The partnership exemplifies the shared vision of IITRDF and Katyayini Paper Mills to drive positive social impact and contribute to the sustainable development of the region and the nation.

This is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the Katyayini Paper Mills P. Ltd. as delineated in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). MoU signing event held at IIT Roorkee was graced by the presence of Mr. Rajesh Agarwal (Managing Director, Katyayini Paper Mills P. Ltd.), Mrs. Deepika Agarwal (Director, Katyayini Paper Mills P. Ltd.), Mr. Digansh Agarwal (Director, Katyayini Paper Mills P. Ltd.), Mr. Vikas Rastogi (President, Katyayini Paper Mills P. Ltd.) and Board of Directors IITRDF - Prof. K.K.Pant (Director, IIT Roorkee), Prof. R.D. Garg (DORA), Prof. Deepak Khare (Dean F&P), Prof. Dharm Dutt (HOD, Department of Paper Technology), Prof. Millie Pant (HOD, Department of Applied Mathematics and Scientific Computing), and Mr. Vaibhav Sharma (F&A Manager, IITRDF).

Prof. K. K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, ‘’ IITRDF's role is to facilitate the Institute's quest for excellence by bridging the gap between the Institute and its benefactors. The collaboration with Katyayini Paper Mills P. Ltd. signifies yet another significant stride in this direction. We aspire for the partnership between IITRDF and Katyayini Paper Mills P. Ltd. to adhere to the highest international standards of collaboration between academic institutions and industries.’’

Mr. Rajesh Agarwal, MD, Katyayini Paper Mills P. Ltd., expressed, "Our proactive measures to minimize carbon emissions are in alignment with the global objectives of Corporate Social Responsibility. We eagerly anticipate working closely with IITRDF to explore new collaborative opportunities and enhance our partnership further. The dedication displayed by Katyayini Paper Mills underlines our steadfast commitment to sustainability and a profound regard for the environment."

Prof. R.D. Garg, DORA & MD, IITRDF, said, “This significant MoU signing event has paved the way for fostering a strategic partnership between IITR Development Foundation and Katyayini Paper Mills Private Limited. The inaugural collaboration holds a special place in the journey of IIT Roorkee Development Foundation (IITRDF). Our primary objective at IITRDF is to mobilize resources to support the growth trajectory and advancement of scientific and engineering innovation at IIT Roorkee.”

Prof. Dharm Dutt, HoD, Department of Paper Technology, IIT Roorkee, Saharanpur, said, “The signing of this significant MoU has set the stage for a strong collaboration between IITR Development Foundation and Katyayini Paper Mills Private Limited. The Department of Paper Technology remains dedicated to pioneering research in the realm of Sustainability through this Project, focusing on the development of Paper packaging and skill enhancement of students. This will lead to the exploration of more conducive approaches to improve youth employability and minimize the carbon footprint for current and future generations.”