IITR To Host a Virtual Annual Convocation 2020

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is set to host a 20th edition of the Annual Convocation on 29th November 2020 via digital mode. It will have Shri Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies Limited as the Chief Guest. The recording for the event has been completed and the video of this year's virtual Convocation will be released at 4:00 pm on Youtube on Sunday, November 29, 2020. The students to be conferred degrees will be shown via virtual image.

Shri Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman of Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, will deliver the Convocation address. Shri Ashok Soota is an iconic figure of the global IT industry. He is the founder of two IT companies - Mindtree and Happiest Minds. Mindtree was established in 1999 while Happiest Minds was founded more recently, in 2011. Just last month Happiest Minds had one of the most successful IPOs of the decade. Earlier in his career, Shri Soota was the President of Wipro Infotech. Shri Soota is a winner of the Distinguished Alumnus Award of IIT Roorkee. Every year IIFL Wealth publishes Hurun India Rich list of Indians with more than Rs. 1000 crore net worth. This year, at the age of 78 years, Shri Soota made a debut on this list with a personal net worth of Rs. 3700 crores.

Total of 1889 students across 26 departments in under-graduate, post-graduate and Ph. D. courses will be conferred a degree this year. Out of these, 939 are under-graduate students, 677 are post-graduates and 273 are doctoral students. A total of 71 awards will be conferred to meritorious students in under-graduate as well as post-graduate courses this year.

The Award Ceremony is scheduled to begin post-presentation of the Director's report and his welcome speech.

Prof. N P Padhy, Dean, Academic Affairs, IIT Roorkee, said "We are delighted to host the 20th Annual Convocation that will witness the reminiscing of the achievements and key milestones of the academic year 2019-20. We congratulate the outgoing batch of students and hope they would continue to make Institute proud."