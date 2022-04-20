IITR Organizes Webinar On 'Roadmap For Indian Horticulture: Both Self-Reliance And Exports'

Roorkee (The Hawk): A webinar was organized on the occasion of 151st birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi by Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, Regional Coordination Institute-IIT Roorkee on the topic "A Roadmap for Indian Horticulture: both for self-reliance and exports". Dr. M A Ahmed, a senior IAS officer and Principal Secretary, Government of Assam was the keynote speaker of the webinar. Addressing the webinar, he informed that presently the production of fruits in the country is 98.58 million tonnes, while it is estimated to be 110 million tonnes by the year 2030 and 170 million tonnes by the year 2050. On the other hand, the demand for vegetables is estimated to be 180 million tonnes by the year 2030 and 290 million tonnes by the year 2050. It is a good sign that we have surplus production of vegetables in our country not for today only but even our farmers would be the able to fulfil the need as per estimated for 2030 also. Hence, we are self-reliant in case of vegetables. He added that the population of our country is estimated to be 165 crores by the year 2050, in such a situation, we have to prepare for required availability of fruits and vegetables to such a large population. He discussed in detail the production, demand and marketing of fruits, vegetables and flowers in the webinar.

Prof. Ashish Pandey, Coordinator, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, Regional Coordinating Institute-IIT Roorkee, said that using the technologies and sharing the knowledge of higher technical institutions towards building of a prosperous India through addressing the community challenges and the development of villages is the objective of UBA. Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, Prof. Pandey said that Gandhiji used to say that India lives in villages and development of villages is necessary for better human development, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan is a powerful medium in realizing Gandhiji's vision of village Swaraj.

Prof. M Parida, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee welcomed the keynote speaker and said that IIT Roorkee is going to complete 175 years of its establishment in 2022. IIT Roorkee has been associated with agriculture and allied activities since its inception in 1847. He added that as we all know that a large number of people migrated towards the villages under the circumstances of COVID-19, in such situation, the agriculture sector can play an important role in giving the employment to these people. In such a situation, programs such as UBA can undoubtedly play an important role. Lastly, the keynote speaker responded to the queries of the participants of the webinar.

Coordinators of the UBA participating institutes of Western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, students, professors and others including Prof. S K Mishra from IIT Roorkee, Prof. K N.Tiwari from IIT Kharagpur have participated in the webinar.