IITR Organizes Farmer Awareness Program At Sikandarpur Under GKMS Project

Roorkee (The Hawk): A farmer awareness programme has been organized by Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa (GKMS) project running in the Department of Water Resources Development and Management, IIT Roorkee to sensitize the farmers about weather based agro-advisory services. The programme has jointly been organized by GKMS project, IIT Roorkee and Bhu-Amrit Farmer Producer Company Limited, Bhagwanpur (FPO) at Sikandarpur, Block-bhagwanpur, district- Haridwar. Dr Arvind Kumar, Technical Officer, GKMS project apprised the farmers about the benefits of Agromet Advisory Services in farm operation and discussed that how farmers can get these services easily. Dr Kumar informed that block level weather forecasts and weather based advisories are being provide to the farmers for next five days under these services. Farmers can adopt the protective measures to reduce their production losses as per forecast and advisories. He added that crops are most likely to be damaged in the winter season especially from frost which occurs due to low night temperature. In such a situation, if the farmers get prior information about frost in real time, they can save the crops from frost damage by adopting the protective measures advised through these services. Besides, fog and cloudy weather conditions are most favourable for the outbreak of 'Maho' insect in mustard crops. Farmers may spray 'neem cake oil' in day time to prevent the crops from the infestation of 'Maho' insect.

Ravi Kiran Saini, progressive farmer and chairman, Bhu-Amrit FPO, discussed about the benefits of organic and cooperative farming. Ravi Kiran shared his experience about Agromet Advisory Services to the farmers and told that they have been availing these services in their farm operations for a long time. Amit Bhandari, District Development Manager, NABARD and Kartar Singh, a progressive farmer have also addressed the programme. Limited number of farmers were invited in the programme due to COVID protocol. Farmers from various villages of Bhagwanpur block of Haridwar district like Sikanderpur, Raipur, Bahedi Bujurg, Alavalpur etc. participated in the programme. Large number of progressive farmers were present in the farmer's awareness program including Gurjinder Singh, Deepak Saini, Shivraj Singh Saini, Tirtha Pal Singh, Sangeeta, Balesh, Rekha, etc.