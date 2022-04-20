IITR Organizes Annual Convocation 2020 Virtually

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkeeorganised its Annual Convocation on 29th November 2020, in the virtual mode. The Convocation started with 'Ved-Mantrochchar' and 'Kulgeet' (Institute song) by the students.

IIT Roorkee alumnus Shri Ashok Soota, alumnus and Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Shri B V R Mohan Reddy, Executive Chairman Cyient and Chairman of Board of Governors, IIT Roorkee, presided over the Convocation. Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, members of the Board of Governors and Senate, faculty members, staff, parents of degree recipients, and other distinguished guests joined the event.

During the trying times of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the institute continued to function and with the quick adoption of the latest technologies supported the students in completing their courses on time. The event was a memorable moment for students who completed their programs.

During the Convocation, 1889 students were conferred degrees which included 939 UG, 677 PG and 273 PhD degrees.

While addressing the occasion, Shri Ashok Soota expressed, "It's a privilege for me to deliver this Convocation address at my alma mater from where I graduated more than 50 years ago. It is a matter of pride that IIT-Roorkee ranks amongst the best technological institutions in the world and has contributed to so many sectors of technological development. I am also pleased to see the increased emphasis on R&D and consulting as it is evident from the large number of sponsored research and consultancy projects which have also generated over Rs.130 crores of revenue for the Institution last year. However, even more, important are the innovations introduced in recent years. These include students' representation in decision making, the same rules for the hostel of men and women, and no hierarchy amongst faculty."

He further advised the students to make most of the lifelong adventure of opportunities and self-discovery while beginning the new phase of career in the life ahead.

Shri B V R Mohan Reddy, Executive Chairman Cyient and Chairman of Board of Governors, IIT Roorkee, said, "I congratulate all the outgoing students whose hard work has paid a rich dividend today. This convocation is happening under difficult and strange circumstances. Covid-19 is profoundly impacting our lives, livelihood and learning; this convocation is no exception. Today we are stepping into real-world to embark on a unique journey, into a world that is undergoing unprecedented changes. The change that isfundamentally transforming the way we live, consume, communicate and manage our resources. Today every industry is on a threshold of a massive technology-led transformation. You are very fortunate that you are graduating at a time when technology changes are on exponential trajectory opening doors to countless opportunities and challenges at the same time. You must work to use the technology for a better society and gain excellence in whatever you do"

On the occasion, Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said "This year's Convocation is special because of many reasons. The first and foremost reason is that our alumnus Shri Ashok Soota is the Chief Guest. His presence is a matter of great pride for us. The second special reason is that this year's Convocation is being presided over by Shri BVR Mohan Reddy, Executive Chairman Cyient and Chairman of our Board of Governors. He is a doyen of the Indian industry who has agreed to spare some of his time for guiding the higher education sector in the country. While virtual and online events are now a part of us, the lack of physical presence of the graduating students at the time of Convocation is something that we have not yet been able to come to terms with. We eagerly await normal times when we can warmly welcome you back to the campus.

Prof. NP Padhy, Dean, Academic Affairs, IIT Roorkee, said, "Annual Convocation always brings immense excitement among the institute community and this Convocation is special.Despite the hindrances due to the pandemic, we made great strides and achieved the key milestones of the academic session. We always believe in the capabilities of our students and I am sure that the outgoing batch will make big achievements in their career and make the institute feel proud of them."

The event concluded with the National Anthem.