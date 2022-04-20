IITR Organizes 'Kisan Chaupal' To Sensitize Farmers About Agromet Advisory Service

Roorkee (The Hawk): Farmers of the Nagla Aimad village of Narsan block, district Haridwar has been sensitized about Agromet Advisory Services in a 'Kisan Chaupal' organized by Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa project operating in the Department of Water Resources Development and Management, IIT Roorkee. Prof. Ashish Pandey, Nodal Officer of the project, advised farmers to use Agromet Advisory Services in their day to day farming activities. He added that this service's prime objective is to reduce farming's input cost to get more benefits. He apprised that according to the forecast received from Met Centre Dehradun, heavy snowfall above the height of 2500 meter is expected in Uttarakhand state due to a western disturbance, hence day temperature may reduce around 4-5 0C. The cold day/severe cold day condition may prevail in the next 2-3 days. Besides, night temperatures may also fall and likely to occur frost over the crops. He advised farmers to take protective measures against frost to do light irrigation or make smoke around the crop field. Although, the weather is expected to clear after 30th December according to the forecast. He said that there is a need to take care of cattle and poultry too against the cold. Prof. Basan Yadav, Department of WRD&M, IIT Roorkee, also addressed the 'Kisan Chaupal'. He apprised that there is only 4% availability of fresh water in our country and approximately 18% of the world's population reside in India. Hence, we must be very careful about water consumption so as our next generation does not suffer a water crisis. 'Kisan Chaupal' was conducted by Dr. Arvind Kumar, Technical Officer, GKMS project at IIT Roorkee. The experts answered the queries from farmers in the 'Kisan Chaupal'. The weather app 'MAUSAM', developed by IIT Roorkee specially for disseminating block-level forecast and advisories to the farmers, and 'MEGHDOOT' app developed by IMD, has been installed in the android mobile phones of the farmers on this occasion. Farmer's feedback has also been collected to improve the advisory services according to the farmer's requirements. Progressive farmers Shri Jaipla Singh, Anil, Anand, Rakesh, Sanjiv, etc. have shared their views in the 'Kisan Chaupal'. Rohit Giri, Agromet Observer; Dhananjay Paswan Das, Sandeep Chaurasiya, research scholar at IIT Roorkee also attended the 'Kisan Chaupal' along with the farmers of Nagla Aimad and nearby villages.