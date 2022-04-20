IITR Organizes 'Kisan Chaupal' at Laksar block to sensitize farmers about Agromet Advisory Services

Laksar/Roorkee (The Hawk): Agromet Field Unit, IIT Roorkee has organized a 'Kisan Chaupal' at Alawalpur village of Laksar block in Haridwar district under Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa (GKMS) project running in the Department of Water Resources Development and Management (WRD&M), IIT Roorkee. Prof. Ashish Pandey, Nodal Officer, GKMS Project at IIT Roorkee, apprised the farmers that the Met Center Dehradun's weather forecast is being shared with the farmers at block and district level. In addition, Agromet Advisory Bulletins are being prepared based on the weather forecast at the block level and disseminated to the farmers in real-time through various media mode. Such a type of 'Kisan Chaupal' aims to sensitize the farmers about the Agromet Advisory Services, which the AMFU, IIT Roorkee provides. These Agromet Advisory Services help farmers reduce the losses due to unusual weather and the prior information of weather forecast; they can reduce the input cost and earn more production and profit by proper farm management. Prof. Pandey urged the farmers to take responsibility for "Mausam Mitra" voluntarily for discharging the Agromet Adviosry Services as a social initiative to be made easily accessible to more and more farmers in real-time. On this occasion, youth farmer Abhishek Pawar promised to discharge Mausam Mitra's role voluntarily. It is noteworthy that 'Mausam Mitra' will do voluntary work to disseminate the Agromet Advisory Services by forming a WhatsApp group of farmers of the village concerned. This innovative idea has been introduced by the AMFU, IIT Roorkee, to make farmers aware of these services.



Prof. Raj Dev Singh, Ex. Director, National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) and Visiting Professor at WRD&M, IIT Roorkee, discussed proper irrigation water management. Prof. Basant Yadav, Assistant Professor, WRD&M Department, IIT Roorkee, addressed the importance of groundwater and advised farmers for the judicious use of groundwater in agricultural operations. Ravi Kiran Saini, a progressive farmer from Raipur village of Bhagwanpur block, which benefited along with Agromet Advisory Services' use, shared his personal experiences with farmers about the utility of agrometeorological services. Gurvinder Singh, a youth farmer who is completely practicing organic farming for a long, revealed the fact that farmers are being deprived of the benefits of friendly insect pests due to the indiscriminate use of pesticides.

Dr. Arvind Kumar, Technical Officer, GKMS Project, moderated the program and has asked farmers to download the 'Meghdoot' app developed by the India Meteorological Department and the 'MAUSAM' app developed by IIT Roorkee to receive the real-time Agromet Advisory Services at block and district level. He advised farmers to download 'Damini' app developed by the India Meteorological Department for early warning of thundering and lightning.

At the outset, Prof. Ashish Pandey, Nodal officer, GKMS Project, and other keynote speakers were felicitated by the farmers of Alawalpur and neighboring villages for providing the Agromet Advisory Services promptly. Dr. Satish Kumar Shastri, a progressive farmer and convener of 'Kisan Chaupal' programme, introduced and welcomed the farmers and speakers. Progressive farmers Dr. Sitam Singh, Jasvir Singh Rana etc., also shared their views in the programme. The programme was presided over by the senior farmer Shankar Singh Negi. Progressive farmers Virendra Saini, Devendra Singh, Dr. Jai Prakash, Shiv Charan, Kunwar Pal Singh, Nirmal Singh, Deshraj, Ajit Singh, Ranveer Singh, Ramkumar, Ashok Panwar, Prabhat, Ankur, Ajmer Singh, and other farmers of Alwalpur and neighboring villages attended the program.