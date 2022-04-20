IITR Hands Over 1,800 Liters Of Sanitizer To UP

Lucknow: CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (CSIR-IITR) prepared 1800 Litres of hand sanitizer and handed over to Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel.

This batch of sanitizers will be distributed to people working on the frontline, volunteers working in orphanages, care of cancer patients, and old age homes. UP Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Finance and Medical Education, Suresh Kumar Khanna appreciated the efforts of CSIR-IITR and suggested to provide support to heath workers and district hospitals.

Rotary Club of Lucknow Baradari, and Meghdoot Gramodyog Sewa Sansthan, Lucknow supported the effort of CSIR-IITR as part of CSR. Around 100 litres of hand sanitizer have already given to the district administration of Rai Bareli to distribute to the district hospital. UNI