IITR establishes a Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

Each M.Tech program comprises a total of 67-72 credits, where 35-40 credits for coursework, a two-credit seminar, and a year-long dissertation of 30 credits

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has launched two new M. Tech programs under the recently established Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (CAIDS). Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science (DS) have the power to solve real-life problems and benefit humankind by harnessing valuable information from Big data. Academicians, professionals, policymakers, and business leaders are working towards creating a sustainable society with intelligent automation of complex real-life tasks powered by AI and DS. Such efforts provide better research opportunities and innovation leading to skill enhancement and empowerment of the Indian workforce. IIT Roorkee has set up a Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (CAIDS) with the above in mind.



The CAIDS intends to develop significant and effective methodologies towards the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and data science (DS) applications and studies in the country, and thereby promote teaching, training and development of manpower, applied research, entrepreneurship and innovation in the field of AI and DS.



The primary objective of CAIDS is to promote innovation and research in the fields of AI and DS, provide vital and active technical support to national and international projects, and support Make-in-India and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives of the Government of India by seeding entrepreneurship and start-ups in AI and DS domains. Further, the facility would act as a resource centre facilitating rapid DS and AI information and knowledge dissemination.



CAIDS has launched two M.Tech programs which would commence from the academic session 2021-2022:



1. M.Tech Program in Artificial Intelligence (AI)



2. M.Tech Program in Data Science (DS)

These two M.Tech programs will train human resources with an in-depth knowledge of the tools and techniques necessary to translate data into actionable decisions.

23 faculty members from 15 different departments of the Institute have joined CAIDS as joint faculty of the Centre.

Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said: "AI and DS have opened new avenues for research across disciplines and specializations. The Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science shall play an important role in shaping the AI and DS landscape of the country by promoting manpower development, research and innovation leading to opportunities for entrepreneurship".

Course Eligibility: The candidate having B.E./B.Tech/Integrated M.Sc. or equivalent degree in any Engineering Science discipline can apply for the course. Applicants must also have a CGPA of 6.0, shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an online interview.

"We are happy to establish a Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science with two new M.Tech Programs in AI and DS. The initiative will upskill learners, help career growth, and promote industry-academia collaboration. CAIDS a multidisciplinary initiative from IIT Roorkee, will play a meaningful role in various fields, including Finance and Investment Banking, Business, Healthcare, Transportation, Material Informatics, and many others." said Prof. Manoranjan Parida, Head of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, IIT Roorkee.