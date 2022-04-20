IITR Commemorates World Space Week 2020 Through Week-Long Webinar Series

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee commemorated World Space Week 2020 through a week-long series of webinars with eminent luminaries as speakers. The various sessions shared strategic insights on space technology and the working of the Indian Space Research Organization(ISRO). The objective of the event is to commemorate the contribution of science and technology to the betterment of human lives. Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee inaugurated the event.

"Space technology is playing a critical role in our country's growth, from helping education to disaster mitigation and management. ISRO is now a symbol of our national pride and attracts the attention of the youth of the country who wish to pursue science and technology as a career. I am happy that eminent engineers and scientists from ISRO helped IIT Roorkee celebrate the World Space Week. We would specially like to thank Dr. Bhanu Pant, Shri Kali Shanker, Dr. Rajashree Vinod Bothale and Dr. D. Ram Rajak of ISRO for giving very informative lectures during the week," said Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.

The first webinar titled 'Space Materials' witnessed Dr. Bhanu Pant, Outstanding Scientist, Group Director, Materials & Metallurgy Group, ISRO, enlightening the audience on the rationale of using various materials and their role in the space programmes. Dr. Pant joined ISRO in 1982and is currently leading a unique Group on research and development activities encompassing metallic/ ceramic/ ceramic-composite materials and process developments for all ISRO programs.

The second webinar titled 'Interesting Facts on Indian Space Agency' presided by Shri Kali Shanker, an IIT Roorkee alumnus and a former scientist in Space Applications Centre(SAC), ISRO. It threw light on interesting facts and figures on India's apex space organization- ISRO.

The two sessions on remote Sensing Application'had Dr. Rajashree Vinod Bothale, Group Director, Training, Education & Outreach Group, NRSC and Dr. D. Ram Rajak, Scientist/Engineer-SG, Cryosphere Sciences Division, GHCAG / EPSA, Space Applications Centre (SAC), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as speakers respectively. Dr. Rajashree had also served as an ITEC expert on Remote Sensing and GIS to the Government of Mauritius on government deputation. Dr. Rajak'sprimary area of research is cryospheric studies. He has participated in the 33rd Indian Expedition to Antarctica (2013-14), in Arctic Expedition (March-April 2019) and two Himalayan Expeditions to Khardung-la (2016) and Chipa (2019) glaciers. These sessions focused on the contribution of remote sensing technology across various segments. The closing session titled 'Satellite Launchers & Payloads' featured Shri Vijai Kumar, worked on satellite payload project progress monitoring as well as on development and realisation of mechanical subsystems for communication satellite payloads, as a group head, SAC, ISRO

"India is among the elite nations in space research. As a responsible organization, ISRO is committing to fostering innovation and shaping the trajectory of economic development in India through its unique projects and collaborative approach Dr. Bhanu Pant, Outstanding Scientist, Group Director, Materials & Metallurgy Group, ISRO. Prof M. Parida. Deputy Director IIT Roorkee mentioned in his Concluding remarks, "On the concluding day ceremony of World Space Week Lecture series, I am very happy to share that IIT Roorkee has long been associated with ISRO through various projects and collaborations that have resulted in a long-term engagement with ISRO through the recently set up ISRO IIT R Space Technology Cell. The STC is now the single contact point for reaching out to ISRO for attracting more funds. Our in-house expertise in various areas of Space Technology will greatly augment the research output in the related areas. Celebration of World Space Week for the past three years including the challenging time in this year's pandemic certainly reflects the interest of IIT Roorkee to get more involved in space technology programs."

Announced by the United Nations General Assembly on December 6, 1999, World Space Week is an annual event celebrated between October 4 and 10. The choice of dates coincides with two significant milestones in space history: the launch of the first human-made Earth satellite, Sputnik 1, on October 4, 1957, and the signing of the Outer Space Treaty on October 10, 1967. World Space Week is the largest annual space event in the world.