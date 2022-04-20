IITR Collaborates With Great Learning To Offer High-Quality Tech Programs For Freshers & Young Professionals

E&ICT Academy, IIT Roorkee has signed an MoU with Great Learning to launch these courses

The programs aim to make learners ready for the digital age by equipping them with skills in Full Stack Software Development, Cloud Computing, and Data Science

Roorkee (The Hawk): E&ICT Academy, IIT Roorkee signed an MoU with Great Learning, India's leading EdTech company, for launching the online certification programs in Software Development, Cloud Computing, and Data Science. The programs, offered under the aegis of IIT Roorkee, are of two types - Advanced Certificate Program in Full Stack Software Development spanning 10 months with specialization in either Cloud Computing or Python for Data Science, and Shorter Duration Certificate Programs in Front End Software Development, Back End Software Development, Cloud Computing & Python for Data Science.

These courses are intended to provide career enhancement and further skill-up-gradation as per the requirements of industry and the corporate world. These courses would be curated and delivered by the collaboration of experts from IIT Roorkee, other academic institutions, and industry experts through online, self-paced, or hybrid mode. The programs will follow a robust delivery model which consists of online content, weekend live sessions, and a series of practical projects to make learners industry-ready. Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee said "We believe that this collaboration between IIT Roorkee and Great Learning would help in shaping our young talent as per the industry requirements. With the world rapidly progressing towards a digital economy, these skills are required to enhance India's workforce."

Ensuring the excellent user experience and the reach to the maximum learners across the globe, these courses would be hosted on the platform of Great Learning. The programs are specially designed for recent graduates who are looking to add value to their profiles and early-stage working professionals aspiring to transition into roles like Full Stack Developer, Back-end developer, SDE, Front end Developer, Cloud engineer, & Data Analyst. On the completion of the program, participants would be provided a certificate by EICT IIT Roorkee.

Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO, Great Learning said, "The vision behind starting Great Learning eight years back was to make high-quality, transformational education accessible to everyone. IIT Roorkee is among the foremost institutes of national importance in higher technological education, engineering, and basic and applied research. Our association with IIT Roorkee will help us offer an incredible career Launchpad to thousands of young technology professionals and students over the next few years, in the domains that are most sought after by the industry."

As per LinkedIn's Emerging jobs in 2020 report, Full-Stack developers, Back-end developers, and JavaScript developers are listed in the top 10 emerging roles in India.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch of these programs, Dr. Sanjeev Manhas, Professor, and Chief-Investigator of the E&ICT Academy, IIT Roorkee, said, "One of the key goals of IIT Roorkee and the E&ICT Academy is to ensure that the impact of the cutting-edge research and knowledge creation at IIT Roorkee extends beyond its campus. This will help a lot of aspiring young students and professionals to develop cutting-edge competencies in their professional careers. Through this collaboration with Great Learning, we look forward to expanding the reach and impact of the excellence that IIT Roorkee and E&ICT Academy have."

E&ICT Academy IITR programs aim to bridge the talent gap in these areas and prepare professionals for these job opportunities. Participants in the program will also have access to GL Excelerate - an exhaustive career services platform offered by Great Learning that prepares professionals for aspiring roles in the industry.