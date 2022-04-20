IITR Celebrates National Science Day On Feb 28th, 2021

Roorkee (The Hawk): The institute had organized Inter School Online Science Quiz Competition for 07 local schools on February 19, 2021, in which the Greenway Modern Sr. Sec. School Roorkee won the 1st prize.

The Institute had also organized Online Debate competition held on February 20, 2021 in which total 06 schools participated in the two different categories (Category I- Class IX-XII and Category II- ClassVI-VIII). Kendriya Vidalaya-1, Roorkee won the 1st prize under Category I & Sarvagya Sr. Sec. Public School Roorkee won the 1st prize in Category-II.

In the evening of February 28, 2021, an online Institute Lecture was organized by the IIT Roorkee. The Dean of Academic Affairs, Prof. N P Padhy welcomed the audience and thanked all the schools of Roorkee for their overwhelming participation. Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee addressed the audience on significance of Science Day. The annual Science Day Lecture in an online Mode was delivered by the Chief Guest Prof. Rajeeva Laxman Karandikar, Director Chennai Mathematical Institute on the topic-"Role of Statistics in the Era of Big Data, Analytics, Data Science".

The event ended with vote of thanks. IIT Roorkee faculty, students and school children attended it.