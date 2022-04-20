IITM Alumni Association Launches Free 'Masterclass' Series to Upskill Indians in the Pandemic Era

As part of its Annual Flagship Event 'Sangam 2020,' IITMAA is also conducting a unique survey on 'public attitude towards science and technology' in partnership with Office of Principal Scientific Adviser

Chennai (The Hawk): IIT Madras Alumni Association (IITMAA) is launching a 'Masterclass' series to help Indians, especially working professionals and students, grow on professional and personal dimensions in the 'new normal' brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic era. These Masterclasses are being offered completely free of cost.

These initiatives are part of the Association's Annual Flagship global event 'Sangam 2020,' which will be held virtually from 1st to 6th December 2020. Under the theme 'Driving the New Normal', Sangam 2020 will deliberate how Governments, businesses and individuals can convert this moment of crisis caused by the global pandemic to an era of opportunities.

Further, IITMAA is also conducting a unique survey in India and abroad in collaboration with the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India, to get the people's perspectives and perceptions on dealing with the new normal and the role of science and technology in that reality. Interested people can take part in the survey through the following link - www.iitmaa.org/sangam

Highlighting the importance of these Masterclasses and how it can help the community at large, Mr. Krishnan Narayanan, Vice President, IIT Madras Alumni Association, and Coordinator, Sangam 2020, said, "Sangam 2020 is about us driving a new normal. In this context, we have carefully chosen the Masterclasses based on feedback from our IIT Madras alumni. The pandemic has deeply impacted our everyday lives and these Masterclasses will teach us skills to respond to these challenges and thrive."

Sangam 2020 will feature conversations with global leaders such as Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Member of Parliament, and National Vice President, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prof. K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India, Shri Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys, Sir Mark Welland, University of Cambridge, U.K., Prof. Subra Suresh, President, Nanyang Technological University Singapore and Mr. Sridhar Vembu, Founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation.

Speaking about how the Survey will contribute to India's development through Sangam 2020, Prof. Seeram Ramakrishna, FREng Distinguished Alumnus of IIT Madras, and Coordinator Sangam 2020 said, "Around the world, such surveys to gauge the public attitudes towards science and technology are common. We are excited to be conducting such an important survey, for the first time, among the public in India. We believe that the survey results will be a source of valuable input to the science and technology planning process in the country and thus enabling India to become a five trillion dollars economy."

The Masterclasses being launched by IITMAA include:

1. A Masterclass on 'SPRING - Bouncing Back From Rejection' will be conducted by Mr. Ambi Parameswaran, Distinguished Alumnus of IIT Madras, brand/leadership coach and former CEO of FCB-Ulka Advertising,

2. A Masterclass on 'Enhancing engagement in an attention-starved world - gamification in business and education' will be conducted by Mr. Kartic Vaidyanathan, entrepreneur and alumnus of IIT Madras and Prof. Preeti Aghalayam, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Madras.

3. A Masterclass on 'Neuroscience, meditation and mental well-being - A journey into the heart to achieve personal mastery and excellence' will be conducted by Mr. Prashanth Vasu, alumnus of IIT Madras / Partner at McKinsey and Company and an accomplished Heartfulness yoga trainer.