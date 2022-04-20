IITJ blasts off their Intra IIT Jodhpur Semi Virtual Sports Fest BLAZE 2020 with a bang

Jodhpur (The Hawk): The Sports Committee of the School of Management and Entrepreneurship at IIT Jodhpur

blasted off their Intra IIT Jodhpur Semi Virtual Sports Fest, BLAZE 2020, with a bang from 28

November and will continue until 7 December. Strengthening students' sports-spirit, the event

began with an engaging and inspiring session with the world-famous Padma Shri & Padma

Bhushan Awardee, Mr. Pullela Gopichand.

The event started with the welcome note from Professor Atanu Gosh: Dean of School of

Management and Entrepreneurship IIT Jodhpur, to Mr. Pullela Gopichand: former Indian

badminton player and is currently Chief National Coach of the Indian Badminton Team. He

received Arjuna Award in 1999, the Dronacharya Award in 2009, and the Padma Bhushan –

India's third-highest civil award – in 2014.

Mr. Gopichand told a story about his initial challenges and how he fared against them. He

mentioned his sports journey and how he became the Indian Badminton Team coach. Initially,

he was interested in playing cricket, but his older brother persuaded him to play badminton

instead. Pullela achieved his first National Badminton Championship title in 1996 and went on to

win several competitions over the years. He stated three messages first, Have a child-like gritty

attitude, second, learn from your failure, and last but not least, don't be defensive; instead, wish

to god for someone who can correct you.

Before getting into any of that, define your success rather than following the success defined by

the world and wish to reward improvement before excellence.

Post-retirement as a player, Pullela established the Gopichand Badminton Academy in 2008,

after reportedly mortgaging his own house. The Academy has produced many badminton

players, including Saina Nehwal and P. V. Sindhu. He told us that we should ride along the

road, however challenging it might be, but if we know it is virtuous and fulfilling in our hearts,

then that is the right for us, and he has given us some insight into how to connect with the

challenges and what kind of thinking to hold.

Through his grit and never losing faith, he came to the point where he was proud of himself, and

others saw him as an inspiration.

The radio partner for the event is 94.3 MY FM India. The events are conducted on a virtual

platform, and it is live-streamed on YouTube and Discord. With many students taking part in this

event, SME - IIT Jodhpur is looking forward to conducting more such events.