IITH-Incubated Startup Pure EV Launches Long-Range High-Performance Electric 2-Wheelers

Hyderabad: An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad-incubated startup has developed long-range, high-performance electric two-wheelers specifically designed for Indian Conditions and is commercially launching them across the country next month.

Pure EV is the electric vehicle vertical of PuREnergy, a startup incubated by IIT Hyderabad which manufactures high performance Lithium batteries.

Pure EV is launching four models - 'Egnite, Etrance, Epluto and Etron'. It aims to deploy over 10,000 electric vehicles on road in the new financial year (2019-20). It has established an 18,000-sqft state-of-the-art facility, co-located with IIT Hyderabad, for cutting-edge Research and Developing and for large scale production of electric vehicles and electric batteries, a statement here said on Monday.

The startup will continue to collaborate with R&D laboratories of IIT Hyderabad, which will provide strong technological support. The company was founded in 2016 by Dr Nishanth Dongari, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, and is led by Mr Rohit Vadera, an alumnus of IIT Bombay. Dr V K Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, and Prof U B Desai, Director, IIT Hyderabad, visited the manufacturing unit on Sunday ( April 28) and interacted with the founders. The vision of the company is to enable the current generation of electric two wheelers to be upgraded to match the performance parameters of the conventional ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles in terms of reliability, power and economics. The unique points of the vehicles developed by Pure EV include, the batteries are designed to work under tough environmental conditions, the batteries will have lesser weight for portability, and they will deliver high discharge currents for fast pickup. UNI