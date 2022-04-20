IITH & PharmCADD sign a pact for the co-development of new drugs

PharmCADD, a leading in-silico drug design company, and IIT Hyderabad also agreed to promote the alliance by jointly participating in global R&D projects.

Hyderabad (The Hawk): PharmCADD, AI and Physics/Quantum-based drug discovery company, has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, a premier technical institute in the country, for co-developing new drugs and advancing the platform technology, pharmulatorTM.

PharmCADD has founded a local corporation in India last month and is intensively hiring competent Indian researchers. Under this MOU, IIT Hyderabad will provide PharmCADD with key members to conduct academic research in the field of AI, MD simulation, and quantum calculation for new drug development. PharmCADD and IIT Hyderabad also agreed to promote collaboration by jointly participating in global R&D projects.

India holds the world's third-largest AI capability, publishing 80,000 papers in the field of AI over the past five years.

“PharmCADD has designed and optimized the mRNA sequence for developing COVID 19 mRNA vaccine and the mRNA vaccine candidate has been recently applied for IND (Investigational New Drug) to begin clinical trial 1/2a study in KOREA. Based on this experience, we have expanded a vaccine developing platform and enhancing the platform technology with the aid of IITH's resources”, said Mr Taehyung Kwon, CEO, PharmCADD.

Expressing his delight on this momentous occasion Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, “IIT Hyderabad is the only institute in the country with UG programs in both Biomedical Engineering and Biotechnology & Bioinformatics. IITH has dedicated faculty working many novel techniques & drugs. This global collaboration in the field of drug development will definitely strengthen our capabilities to develop novel formulations and make a healthier society”.