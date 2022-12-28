IIT Ropar Partners With Start-Up GUVI For Excellence In E-Learning Services

Chennai (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar) is partnering with IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad-incubated Edtech Startup GUVI for new initiatives to drive excellence in e-learning services.

GUVI will collaborate on research to upgrade its placement-oriented Career Program - ‘ZEN Class’ and Mentorship by meeting the standards of excellence in e-learning services through IIT Ropar. IIT Ropar will conduct experiments on teaching, learning and modern pedagogies that lead to effective learning curves among the learners.

GUVI is an IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad incubated EdTech startup that empowers career aspirants for IT and software jobs through self-paced learning tech courses, ZEN class career programs and other vernacular EdTech services. GUVI, which offers an online platform for students to learn in their mother tongues offers specialized information technology courses to upskill students and make them ‘job ready’ online.

This collaboration will strengthen the ideal vision of Ms. Sridevi Arunprakash, Co-founder of GUVI, who endeavoured in her professional journey to ensure quality in tech education and upskilling through GUVI. Such thoughtful efforts had led to the upskilling of over 18 lakh learners worldwide through self-paced online courses and more than 2,000 successful job placements in vivid career domains of ZEN Class Career Programs.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this collaboration, Dr. Sudarshan Iyengar, Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Ropar, who played a key role in collaborating GUVI with his research lab, said, “Our laboratory has been specializing in online education-based technologies and we were on the lookout for the implementation of EdTech ideas on portals such as GUVI which has amassed more than 18 Lakh students. The aim is to ameliorate learning and teaching methods while qualitatively upscaling our relationship with GUVI.”

To check out GUVI’s Zen Class Programs – Click here

Dr. Sudarshan Iyengar’s lab at IIT Ropar and GUVI have signed a letter of intent recently towards this collaboration, which will be conducive to meeting the growing needs of the industry as well as refine the teaching methods to reflect outcome based upskilling for the learners. This partnership would also entail research collaboration in pedagogies that teach programming, data science and data engineering, among other fields.

Upon signing for this partnership, Mr. Arunprakash M, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, GUVI, said, “This partnership with IIT Ropar is a milestone in GUVI’s learning impact journey. And, to ensure the transfer of learning parameters through our Zen class, we are ready to align our teams and pedagogical processes for resulting in accelerated success for our learners.”

GUVI offers technology skills that are in demand in the industry in regional languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Bengali besides English. GUVI is transforming lives by offering tech skills in the language, which the students are familiar with, throughout their life andis bridging the gap between academia and industry.

The Zen Class Career programs offer placement-oriented online boot camps in various in-demand domains like Full-stack development, Data Science with Advanced Programming, Data Engineering, Business Analytics with Digital Marketing, Automation Testing & UI/UX, among others. The program has a meticulous course curriculum and 360-degree career guidance from professional veterans. GUVI has a presence in over 1,200 engineering colleges across India and has been upskilling learners with its Coding Practice and Assessment platform, and specialized courses taught by prominent industry Mentors and academics. The mission of GUVI is to take technology skills to all deserving students and ensure demography is never a barricade to acquiring skills.