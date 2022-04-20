IIT Roorkee—Media Statement

Roorkee (The Hawk): A complaint was lodged with Kotwali Roorkee on 18th June, 2020 regarding the incident of a Senior Assistant in the SRIC office at IIT Roorkee using fraudulent means to siphon funds into his personal bank account The concerned staff member was suspended and a committee was constituted to look into the entire matter. The concerned staff member has admitted that he fraudulently siphoned Rs 1,05,35,753 into his personal account. After the completion of disciplinary proceedings, the concerned staff member has now been removed from the services of the institute. The Institute will use all legal means available to recover from him the entire amount, along with applicable interest. Today the institute has filed an FIR in this matter in Kotwali Roorkee. On behalf of the Institute, the FIR was filed by Shri Prashant Garg, Registrar of IIT Roorkee.