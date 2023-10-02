IIT Roorkee& Its Alumni Partake In The Swachhata Hi Sewa Abhiyan Campaign Under The Banner Of Swachh Bharat Mission

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee), an institute of national importance, orchestrates an event with a remarkable series of activities as part of the "Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign". It is an initiative under Prime Minister Modi's Government, Swachh Bharat Mission. It aims to generate greater public participation and reinforce the concept of "sanitation as everyone's business". These endeavors were orchestrated by the diligent members of the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA), IIT Roorkee, in collaboration with the National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Social Service (NSS), Dramatics Society, and Fine Arts Section. The October 01, 2023, event aimed to substantially impact the cleanliness and overall well-being of the villages Meerpur and Puranpur. This act of community service epitomized the campaign's theme, "Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath," as everyone devoted one hour to Shramdan. The day commenced with an overwhelming sense of purpose and unity. At 08:20 AM, 160 students, brimming with enthusiasm, congregated at the ABN Ground in IIT Roorkee. The complete event witnessed the honourable presence of Prof. K K Pant, Director IIT Roorkee; Prof. U.P. Singh, the Deputy Director of IIT Roorkee, along with member staff and students.

The core activities of the campaign across the villages of Meerpur and Puranpur witnessed active participation, including vermin-compost bed setup, an eco-friendly initiative executed in Meerpur to convert organic kitchen waste into valuable manure using vermin-composting. The Institute plans to take forward this effort through its student groups to have a lasting practical impact in these villages. The talented volunteers from the Fine Arts Section embarked on a mission to adorn village houses with vibrant wall paintings. Students of Puranpur enthusiastically participated in a poster-making competition centred around the theme of "Swachhata Hi Sewa." The contest encouraged them to reflect on the significance of cleanliness. It fostered creative expression, including placing waste collection bins and organic waste compost beds, which were planned to promote waste segregation and management.

Prof K K Pant visited IIT Roorkee Greater Noida Center (GNEC) centre to campaign the same SHS campaign at its extension centre, echoing in the hearts of all participants and the alumni present, setting the tone for a day filled with impactful activities. The SHS campaign was also organized in Saharanpur (Western Uttar Pradesh), home to another IIT Roorkee campus, popularly known as its Saharanpur Campus. Prof. Singh actively participated in the activities at village Meerpur, further underscoring the institution's commitment to the campaign's objectives. He said, "Such involvement serves as a source of inspiration for all the students and workers, reaffirming the importance of leadership and active engagement in community service." In his encouraging address, Prof. K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, highlighted, "The "Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign" organized by IIT Roorkee, in partnership with various student groups and local organizations, is a resounding success. Beyond the physical transformation of the villages of Meerpur and Puranpur, the campaign leaves an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all participants. It demonstrates that collective efforts can lead to profound positive change in communities, reinforcing the essence of unity, cleanliness, and social responsibility." Prof. Singh participated in the activities at village Meerpur, further underscoring the institution's commitment to the campaign's objectives. The post-event euphoria continues to inspire further initiatives, reminding us that the spirit of service and community upliftment must remain an integral part of our lives.

