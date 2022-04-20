IIT Roorkee Wins Eat Right Campus Award From FSSAI On World Food Safety Day 2019

New Delhi: IIT Roorkee won the "Eat Right Campus" award in the presence of Honourable Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Dr Harsh Verdhan, Honourable Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Mr Ashwin Kumar Choubey and Chief Executive officer (CEO), FSSAI Mr Pawan Agarwal on the occasion of First World Food Safety Day which was celebrated on 7th June 2019 at FDA Bhavan, FSSAI, New Delhi, by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). IIT Roorkee has successfully maintained its food standard as per FSSAI and again emerges as a winner for 2019 as well.

Associate Dean of Students Welfare (Bhawan & Mess), IIT Roorkee, Prof. S H Upadhyay received the award on behalf of the institute at the event. The event was held to commemorate the first World Food Safety Day declared by the United Nations General Assembly.

The campus ensured that they took the "Eat right initiative" to all the mess, canteens and food corners in the campus. All of these were registered and trained under the FOSTAC (Food Safety Training & Certification), the training partner was Indianeers Food Safety management and audited by DNV GL Business Assurance which is a third-party auditing agency and supported by Hindustan Unileaver Limited. The audit was conducted based on the checklist which consists of five parameters. On the basis of the final audit score, the institute was certified as 'Eat Right Campus' with a four-star rating. The five parameters included Compliance to food safety and hygiene, Healthy diets, food waste management, promotions of local and seasonal food on campus and promotion and awareness of food safety and healthy diets in and around the campus.

Talking about the institution receiving the award, Director IIT Roorkee, Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi said "This initiative is all about keeping the students and their well-being first. I am extremely proud that IIT Roorkee is receiving this prestigious award continuously since last two occasions and we hope that this initiative inspires other campuses around the country to transform their mess and canteens to more cleaner and healthier as students are the future of the nation."