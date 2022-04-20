IIT Roorkee To Organize The 20th Edition Of The Annual Tech Fest, Cognizance 2022

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) will organize and host the 20thEdition of the annual technical fest, Cognizance 2022. The event's inauguration was conducted at the Chemical Engineering Department Auditorium, IIT Roorkee, on March 24, 2022. The Chief Guest for the fest, Prof.Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Director IIT Roorkee, and Arjun Malhotra, Co-founder of HCL technologies, interacted with the students and participants in a hybrid mode.It will be a 3-day technical extravaganza hosting events like CTF (Cyber Security) Innovation Conclave (Innowave, Pedalthon, Agrone), which aims to present a technically feasible model to an existing issue in the society, several gaming events, quizzes, marketing, and business strategy events along with case studies. The fest will witness more than 26 events 15 workshops and will have 6 Guest lectures and four exhibitions. The students will be participating in the technical fest from over 3000 colleges.This will be the 20thEdition and the first-ever hybrid mode of Cognizance. In the hybrid mode this year i.e., different events, workshops, and guest lectures will be conducted online and offline simultaneously for the first time in the 20 years history of Cognizance. Cognizance aims to provide a platform to the zeal and zest of young minds to speak out loud and promote the skills aiming to reach the pinnacle of their minds.Cognizance is the annual technical fest of IIT Roorkee, run by students since 2003, and is the 2ndlargest technical fest in Asia. It is an enthralling kaleidoscope of internally invigorating events. It has something in store for all and brings together renowned experts of various academic and corporate industry spheres.Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Director IIT Roorkee, said, "Cognizance provides a good platform to the student participants from across the country to showcase their technical understanding and creativity while also experiencing the thrill of a competitive sports."Arjun Malhotra, Co-founder of HCL technologies, remarked,"This event calls for solutions to problems combining UAV technology with agriculture focusing on how drones can optimize agricultural growth, making the process more sustainable and economical, which is the need of the hour. Moreover, this is an opportunity for budding minds to pitch their startup proposals to a panel of investors. A platform for competitors to display their mathematical and coding prowess. I want to congratulate IIT Roorkee and team Cognizance for their untiring efforts to nourish the minds of tomorrow."