IIT Roorkee To Organize One Of The Largest Tech Fest, Cognizance'23

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) is set for the 20th edition of its annual tech fest – Cognizance'23, in co-organization with iHUB DivyaSampark, and powered by Google Developers. Cognizance is an annual tech fest organised by the Students group, and the theme for Cognizance'23 is 'Cosmos Renascence,' which defines the revival of the cosmos. The institute invites all curious and young minds to expand their universe to its full potential during the three-day event from March 24 to March 26, 2023, at IIT Roorkee, to witness an exclusive gathering of the brightest minds nationwide. Like every year, Cognizance is offering an opportunity for institutes from all across the nation to exhibit their technical prowess in the General Championship, a platform for nascent ideas to speak out loud. The high-prep events, like Flight Fury and Armageddon, will be the icing on the event's cake. Workshops, collaborating with big tech giants like IBM and Intel, are among the best platforms to explore and learn, irrespective of their domains or departments. Cognigance'23 is undoubtedly a stage to explore and showcase their skills, allowing a chance to shine.

Since its inception twenty years ago in 2003, it did not take long for Cognizance to reach the height of its splendour. The annual technical festival at IIT Roorkee, Cognizance, is organised by the students and showcases fascinating ideas of mentally stimulating activities. It brings together prominent specialists from many academic and corporate fields and has something to offer everyone. Cognizance does not remain here; it travels and contributes as much as it can to society. Some of its social initiatives are BRAVE (Building Resilience and Voicing Emotions), SAVE (Sustaining and Valuing Environment), FIFA (Food Initiative for All), GOONJ (Extracurricular activities for specially-abled students), etc. Moreover, Cognizance's drive to spread awareness of menstrual hygiene using sanitary pads is worth mentioning.

The event will gather participants from every corner of the country. Prof. K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, will grace the event, along with other faculty members and eminent guest lecturers viz., Arpit Gupta, IAS; Shradha Shukla, IAS; Akash Mukherjee, Director, Strategic Finance & Corporate Planning Coupang; Aman Mehta, Head of Design, VP, Pharm Easy; Ansh Mehta, Youtuber and Product Marketing Manager at Zuddl; Yatinder Singh, Indian Bodybuilder, Entrepreneur, and fitness icon; Abhinay Sharma, Youtuber Channel, Math Teacher.s.

Regarding the fest, Prof. K K Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, highlighted, "Cognizance is designed to help young and curious minds hone their skill and advance their career. This fest will serve as a center stage for students, led by expert instructors focusing on specific areas of professional development, from project management and communication skills to design and programming."

Talking about the student-led event, Cognizance, and how it is the perfect place to find the next big idea, Mr. Anekant Jain, a B-Tech Student from Chemical Engineering and Overall Co-ordinator of Cognizance 2023, pointed out that "Cognizance is dedicated to bringing about positive change via innovation and teamwork. For this reason, we have started several projects improving our local neighbourhoods and other areas. The work done by this noble initiative has received recognition from esteemed organisations like UNESCO, Make in India, CEE, and SAYEN."