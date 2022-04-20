IIT-Roorkee To Aid Clean Ganga Campaign During Annual Fest

Dehradun: In its bid to help clean Ganga, the Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee (IIT-R) here on Thursday adopted 'Aviral Ganga' campaign, vowing to give time in spreading awareness about the river's importance.

As it announced its annual technical festival 'Cognizance 2017', which will be held in the institute's campus during March 24 to 26, the institute took the initiative to caution the masses about the impact of an indiscriminate use of the river, as part of the festival, and also felicitated a number of activists who have been part of such campaigns.

To this end, a total of 50 volunteers from IIT Cognizance and the NSS unit of the institute will mount an awareness campaign at 'Har ki Paudi' in Haridwar. Cognizance 2017, the annual festival, lauded five social activists with a special mementos for having taken up initiatives to protect the Ganga.

These were: Vikas Chandra, founder of the Ganga Bachao Andolan 2000; Jaiprakash Dabral, founder of the Himalayan Chipko Foundation; Akash Sinha, founder of Omni Present Robot Tech; Ankit Agarwal, co-founder of Help Us Green; and Siddhant Aggarwal, co-founder of Veditam Ganga.

Emphasising the challenges to the National Mission for a Clean Ganga, IIT Roorkee Director A. K Chaturvedi said that all have to think about ways and means in which they can contribute to safeguard the river. He also shared his views with students to take various scientific initiatives to clean the Ganga.