IIT Roorkee Ties Up With ISRO For Space Tech Cell

Roorkee: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Bengaluru headquartered Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to set up an ISRO-IITR Space Technology Cell (STC) at IIT Roorkee, recognizing the need to strengthen their institutional interactions and thereby enhance the scope of the activities pursued under STC commensurate with the programmatic goals of ISRO.

The Cell will pursue advanced research in the areas of relevance to the future technological and programmatic needs of the Indian Space Programme and shall devote its resources including human resources to this effect. The activities of STC shall be directed to maximize the use of the research potential, infrastructure, expertise and experience that already exist in ISRO and IIT Roorkee. STC will consist of faculty members, visiting scientists and experts, research personnel, technical, administrative and support staff.

Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, speaking on the occasion, said; "Association with ISRO in the form of a Space Technology Cell is an important milestone for our Institute. We are delighted to collaborate with ISRO and contribute to the prestigious space program of our country."

Dr P V Venkitakrishnan, Director, CPBO, ISRO HQ said " We look forward to work with IIT Roorkee and hope that students and faculty of the Institute will develop scientific temper and generate interest in space research considering that space technology has become an integral part of our life ".

IIT Roorkee will be responsible for overall management of Space Technology Cell by providing required infrastructure, administrative and other support, according to a release here on Friday. UNI