IIT Roorkee Students Distribute Lab-Made Hand Sanitizer To The Municipality

Roorkee: Research scholars of IIT Roorkee have prepared hand sanitizers and provided it free of cost to the institution as well as supplied it to the Roorkee municipality.

Ph.D. students from the Laboratory for Integrated Nanophotonics and Biomaterials (LINB) have prepared hand sanitizers under the supervision of Prof. Soumitra Satapathi from the physics department and provided to IIT's community kitchen, which is making and supplying food to the municipality. This has also been provided to the Roorkee local volunteers who are associated with the food distribution to the local city council.

In addition to that, 600 liters of herbal hand sanitizer distributed by Heal-agnostics Innovations Pvt. Ltd., a start-up incubated at TIDES, IIT Roorkee separately. The students from this start-up are planning to launch the product commercially in the market soon and have sought necessary approvals from the Uttarakhand government. These products have been developed in line with recommendations of the World Health Organization and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).