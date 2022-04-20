IIT Roorkee student dies at COVID-19 quarantine centre

Roorkee (Uttarakhand): A student died at a COVID-19 quarantine centre set up at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on Thursday. The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.



"A student died at the quarantine centre set up at IIT Roorkee. He was at the centre from April 11 after coming in primary contact with another student who had tested positive for COVID-19. The cause of death can be ascertained in postmortem," said Srivastava.

Around 100 students had tested positive for COVID-19 at IIT Roorkee in the last few days and the Haridwar District Health Department had sealed five hostels -- Coral, Kasturba, Sarojini, Govind Bhawan and Vigyan Kunj -- and declared them as containment zones. (ANI)