IIT Roorkee signs Memorandum of Understanding with Dehradun Smart City Limited

The collaboration paves way for Smart City Mission and improvise public transport in Dehradun

Dehradun: A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) and Dehradun Smart City Limited (DSCL). The signing took place in Dehradun and marked the beginning of making Dehradun a Smart City. The purpose of the agreement is to improvise public transport, Drainage system designing, electricity consumption in Dehradun city with a focus on the implementation of a different mode of Electric vehicles for reducing emission and less traffic congestion on the roads of Dehradun.

IIT Roorkee will share facilities and use expertise in making the mission a success. The institute will provide the company with services and research on Urban Planning which includes on Electric Mobility Plan, Public Transport System, Traffic Plan, Energy Saving Plans, Storm Water Drainage, Water Drainage Plan, Water Harvesting, Integrated & Sustainable development Plan Preparation, and City Resilience Plan Preparation. With this tie-up, they look forward to making Dehradun city more liveable and special measures will be taken in this regard.

The two organizations have agreed to cooperate in developing collaborative activities for different plans. Under different programs, they will study the current situation and will mutually decide on the necessary measure to be taken to avoid it and bring in a healthy environment for the citizens. To take the initiative a success one, citizen outreach programs and behavioural assessments for the citizens of Dehradun will be conducted to encourage use of public transport and will organize skill development and awareness program for the officials of different department of Uttarakhand Govt. and implementation of Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) in the construction of future buildings by the concerned departments.

Commenting on the signing of the MOU, Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, "We are happy to be associated with Dehradun Smart City Limited to provide our services in the makeover of Dehradun as a Smart City."

Noting the benefits of the partnerships, Dr. Ashish Kumar Srivastava, CEO, Dehradun Smart City Limited (DSCL), said, "The collaboration between IIT Roorkee and DSCL will open up new frontiers. We have roped in the institute to provide strategic planning on the feasible actions and the designs. To be associated with top technology institute is the first step towards success."

The resultant of this tie-up will get a compilation of study reports, technical feasibility, and recommendation of measures/design for improvement of all areas of collaboration. It will give wings to the programs/ workshops which will be conducted in all areas of collaboration.