IIT Roorkee Sets Up Hydraulic Turbine R&D Laboratory

Roorkee: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, has set up an world class hydraulic turbine R&D (research and development) laboratory at its Alternate Hydro Energy Centre (AHEC) that will help the country's small hydro-power industry grow.

Sponsored by the new and renewable energy ministry, the laboratory will act as a design and validation facility in addition to conducting research in hydro turbines and other hydro mechanical equipment conforming to national and international standards.

Union Minister of State for Power, New and Renewable Energy R K Singh on Tuesday inaugurated the sophisticated laboratory which will support industries in the sector to compete in the international market in hydroelectric power development.

Mr Singh said the turbine model testing facility is the first independent facility for turbine manufacturers and power producers.

The laboratory, established at a cost of Rs.27 crore, has high performance computing facility, CFD software and laboratory manpower.

The minister congratulated IIT Roorkee and particularly AHEC for coming forward and contributing to the hydropower industry and said it was an excellent example of academia- industry bond.

The laboratory will support the Indian small hydropower industry, government as well as independent, to grow and compete in the International market in various aspects of hydroelectric power development.

It will be an affordable facility for small hydro manufactures for design verification, validating designs of small hydro turbine and layouts using CFD technique.

IIT Roorkee Director Prof AK Chaturvedi said, "The laboratory will provide a platform for national and international academic and industrial collaboration with hydro power industry and research groups.

The industry shall have research based solutions to industrial problems, prefabrication model testing, calibration and certification within the country in cost effective manner," he said.

Prof Chaturvedi said, this new laboratory would also spearhead R&D in hydro-turbines, develop human resources for small hydropower plants in respect of entrepreneurs, engineers, plant operators and researchers besides generate data and building expertise for solving site specific problems. It will conduct tests on scaled models of hydraulic turbines, for efficiency, output, cavitation performance, pressure pulsation and runaway speed, characteristic curves for the turbine quadrant, hydraulic thrust and torque, he said.

It is equipped with state-of-the-art SCADA based automatic control system with first principal based flow measurement, precision pressure transducers and sensors, said Prof Chaturvedi.

The laboratory will have the role of verification/validation of designs and generation of design data, third party test as a neutral laboratory, witness tests on turbines as a neutral agency and testing of most of reaction turbines, he said. Laboratory will also carry out validation of designs through CFD technique, Prof Chaturvedi added.

The AHEC is a Center of Excellence for small hydropower in the country to validate homologous hydro turbine models designed and fabricated by various turbine manufacturers, he said. IIT Roorkee is one of the oldest technical institute in the country, established in 1847, and has played an important role in the development of water resources in India, both through education of engineers as well as research. UNI