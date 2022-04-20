IIT Roorkee sensitizes farmers about Agromet Advisory Services by organizing a 'Kisan Goshthi'

Roorkee (The Hawk): Agromet Field Unit, IIT Roorkee has organized a farmer awareness program at Bahadarpur Saini village of Roorkee block in Haridwar district under Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa (GKMS) project running in the Department of Water Resources Development and Management (WRD&M), IIT Roorkee. Prof. Ashish Pandey, Nodal Officer, GKMS Project at IIT Roorkee, said that in the current year 2021-22, the team GKMS will be endeavoring to have direct access to Agromet Advisory Services at every village of Haridwar district of Uttarakhand state. He added that the team we will contact to Block Development Officers of all six blocks falls under the Haridwar district to disseminate these services effectively. He apprised a plan to strengthen Agromet Advisory Services (AAS) to the farmers through WhatsApp groups created by Village Development Officers (VDOs) working at the block level. Besides, the GKMS team would continue awareness expedition through an especial programme, namely 'Krishi-Mausam Sewa, Kisan ke Dwar' (Agromet Advisory Services, at farmer's field), to popularize the AAS among the farmers and other stakeholders. Agromet Field Unit, IIT Roorkee, also plans to connect at least one farmer from each village who will share the Agromet advisories to his village's farmers by creating a WhatsApp group. Such type of farmer who will take these social initiatives will have called 'Mausam Mitra'.

Prof. R D Singh, former Director, National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, said that earlier, the weather forecast was available at the state level in the past. It is now received at District and block level. The day is not far when we will start to get these forecasts on the village level due to the continuous efforts of our meteorologists. He added that weather forecast accuracy is much better today than earlier, which is likely to be more accurate in the coming days. That's why these advisory services are much relevant to the farmers in their day to day farm operations.

Ravi Kiran Saini, a progressive farmer and Chairman of an FPO associated with the AAS for a long, shared his personal views about these services and urged farmers to use these services for better agricultural practices. He discussed the benefits of organic farming and FPOs. The experts answered the queries of farmers in the goshthi.

Dr. Arvind Kumar, Technical Officer, GKMS Project, coordinated the program and told that as per the instructions received from Dr K K Singh, Head, Agromet Advisory Services, IMD, New Delhi the farmer's feedback is being collected to improve the quality of Agromet Advisory Bulletins. It is now being emphasized that what kind of information is required in the advisory bulletins to the farmers and how much they are economically benefitted from these services is also being assessed.

Beer Singh Chauhan, a progressive farmer, also addressed the programme and shared their experiences before farmers about Agromet Advisory Services rendered by the AMFU Roorkee. Kalu Ram Saini, Ex Pradhan, Bahadarpur Saini village, and the programme coordinator proposed a formal vote of thanks. Progressive farmers Gurvinder Singh, Mangeram, Nitish Kumar Saini, Babu Ram, Satya Pal Singh, Elam Singh, Agromet Observer Rohit Giri, Research Scholar Sandeep Chaurasiya, Manish Rawat, and other farmers attended the programme. At last, the potato field of Kalu Ram has also been visited by the farmers and experts and discussed about the crop.