IIT Roorkee Receives Study In India High Performer Partner Institute Award

Roorkee: On 26th November 2019, at Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, IIT Roorkee was felicitated with the Study in India High Performer Partner Institute Award at Global Exhibition on Services 2019 based on the number of international students allocated to the institute.

Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MOCI), Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) and CII are organizing the 5th edition of the Global Exhibition on Services (GES 2019) from 26thto 28th November.

The main objective of GLOBAL EXHIBITION ON SERVICES (GES) is to promote greater exchange of trade in services between India and the rest of the World. Global Exhibition on Services will focus on 12 Champion Sector wherein "Education Pavilion" is one of the focused sectors.

'Study in India' nominated IIT Roorkee for the Felicitation during GES 2019. The 'Study in India' programme's primary objective is to target foreign students by branding India as an attractive education destination. As per the existing Government framework, provision of 10-15%

supernumerary seats for foreign students are there. The award was given by Mr. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Commerce and was received by Associate Dean of International Relations - Prof. P. Arumugam.

"It is an honor to receive this felicitation on behalf of the institute. We are very proud to be contributing to the Study in India programme due to which foreign students are not only learning about our Indian culture but also contributing in many ways to the science and innovation sector.

IITR having a long tradition of training International students and that is augmented by the Study in India program."said Prof. P. Arumugam, Associate Dean of International Relations.