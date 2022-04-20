IIT Roorkee Ranks 3rd In India In Times World University Rankings 2019

Roorkee: The Indian Institute of Roorkee has been adjudged the third best university in India by the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2019.

IIT Roorkee has climbed up 100 points from 501-600 in the previous year to 401-500 in the current year, in the best Universities group category.

A total of 1258 institutions participated globally in the survey and were ranked on several parameters.

Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said "The work of IIT Roorkee's faculty and students is getting increasing global recognition. It will be our endeavour to strive for further improvement in our performance. I congratulate the faculty, students and staff of the institute on this achievement." Among all engineering institutions in India, IIT Roorkee has been ranked first in 'Architecture' and 'Business & Management' and ranked second in 'Biological/Life Sciences' and 'Earth Sciences,' said the Rankings, released on Wednesday. UNI