IIT Roorkee Ranked No. 6 In NIRF 2018

Roorkee: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has been ranked no 6 among all Engineering institutes category in the India Rankings 2018, conducted by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.

In the overall category, the Institute has achieved 8 th position among all Institutes in the country, moving up one position from last year. In the newly added category of Architecture this year in NIRF, IIT Roorkee's Department of Architecture and Planning has been ranked 2. The Institute has also been ranked 9 among top Management Institutes in the country.

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Human Resource Development, announced the results at New Delhi on Tuesday.

Speaking about the rankings, Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, "We are delighted to be one of only two institutions in the country which have been ranked in the top ten in four different categories. It is a matter of pride and happiness that our overall rank has improved from last year. We will continue to work with dedication to achieve even better results next year".

As per IIT Roorkee's Ranking Committee: "IIT Roorkee scored the best in parameters such as Graduation Outcome (Engineering), which is a measure of placement and higher studies, where it got a score of 88.9. Further, the Institute also improved its positions in parameters such as Research and Professional Practice by improving the number and quality of Research Publications & also in Teaching Learning & Resources by improving Faculty-Student Ratio." UNI