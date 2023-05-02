IIT Roorkee Professor Receives The Outstanding Early Career Scientist Award From European Geosciences Union

Roorkee (The Hawk): The European Geosciences Union (EGU) has conferred the Outstanding Early Career Scientist Award upon Prof. Ankit Agarwal for his exceptional contributions to the field of hydroclimatic extremes. Ankit Agarwal is an assistant professor at the Department of Hydrology, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee).

The EGU President Irina M. Artemieva conferred the award upon Prof. Ankit Agarwal during the EGU General Assembly 2023 held in Vienna, Austria, from 23-28 April 2023. The Natural Hazards Division of EGU has recognised Ankit Agarwal for his significant research in complexity science for better understanding, quantifying and predicting hydroclimatic extremes. By merging nonlinear dynamics with hydrometeorology, he has improved the forecast of climate-related extremes. Through this award, the EGU recognises young scientists who have made remarkable scientific achievements and inspire the next generation of geoscientists. Prof. Brijesh Kumar Yadav, Head of the Department of Hydrology, IIT Roorkee, congratulated Ankit and commended his steadfast research philosophy and student-centered approach. He also praised Ankit's dedication to promoting science among underprivileged researchers globally and striving for equitable opportunities.

The EGU awards & medals programme honors eminent scientists for their exceptional research contributions in the Earth, planetary, and space sciences. Candidates for each division's Outstanding Early Career Scientist Award are evaluated by the relevant division president, who forwards the most outstanding candidate to the Chair of EGU's Awards Committee. Prof. Agarwal is the first Indian to receive Division Outstanding Early Career Scientist Award. To get a glimpse of the research work done by Prof. Ankit Agarwal, follow the link-https://www.egu.eu/awards-medals/division-outstanding-ecs-award/2023/ankit-agarwal/

On being awarded the honor, Prof. Ankit Agarwal, Department of Hydrology, IIT Roorkee, said, "I am obliged and like to express my gratitude towards the EGU, my mentors, colleagues and students and dedicate the award to the Department of Hydrology, IIT Roorkee. The importance of collaborative research on how to prepare against such hazards before they become disasters and how lives and property can be protected is the motif behind predicting hydroclimatic extremes and contributing to society by educating people."

On the occasion, Prof K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, "I congratulate Prof. Ankit Agarwal for his contribution to the field of Hydrology. His research is an important reminder of how hazards and disasters arise from interactions between environmental and social processes, so interdisciplinary research is crucial in understanding and effectively managing them. A better understanding of interdisciplinary teamwork can have important practical benefits for operational disaster planning and response."