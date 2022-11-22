IIT Roorkee Partners With Simplilearn To Offer A Program On Hr Analytics: Unlocking Human Capital

Mumbai (The Hawk): Simplilearn, a global online bootcamp for digital skills training, has partnered with IIT Roorkee for the program HR Analytics: Unlocking Human Capital. The course is offered through the Continuing Education Centre, IIT Roorkee (CEC IITR), one of India's oldest centres committed to providing transformational courses in the most sought-after areas.

The program will consist of live online masterclasses from IIT Roorkee faculty, the latest curriculum designed and delivered by distinguished IIT Roorkee professors, real-world applications of analytics across HR and multiple other domains and sectors, practical exposure through hands-on projects and a Capstone, and industry-relevant case-based learning. The program has been specifically designed for mid to senior-level managers and C-suite executives. It will consist of interactive doubt-clearing sessions to ensure clarity of course concepts, along with Simplilearn's job assistance and a certificate of completion from CEC IIT Roorkee.

The program is ideal for HR professionals across industries at mid to senior levels to learn to use analytics for data-driven decisions. HR managers who engage with data teams and output reports and want to have more meaningful conversations to get the best value from business data will benefit from the program. Additionally, C-suite executives and consultants seeking data insights and a practical understanding of HR analytics to initiate new projects or launch new business ideas can benefit from this program.

To apply, individuals must have a bachelor's degree in any background and an eagerness to use the program concepts to solve real business problems. Working professionals with 6+ years of work experience aspiring to leverage analytics to make business decisions can also register for the program. Prior coding or technology expertise is not necessary to sign up for the program.

Speaking on the program, Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, “HR is becoming more and more data-driven today. As a result, any HR professional needs to be able to use analytics in making key decisions such as improving recruitment and talent acquisition, providing insights on managing employees, and achieving business targets. It helps manage employee performance and productivity, improves candidate and employee experience, and adds business value. Understanding its relevance in the market, we are happy to partner with the prestigious IIT Roorkee to bring this program on HR Analytics Unlocking Human Capital. We are certain it will boost the skillset of HR professionals and give an overall view of the talent landscape to help optimize business processes, making them more efficient.”

Speaking on the partnership, Dr. Usha Lenka, Prof. & Head, Dept. of Management Studies and Course Coordinator, said, “Through this program on HR Analytics, we aim to provide transformational education to the learners. The program has been designed to deliver a practical, industry-relevant experience with an understanding of what HR Analytics entails. We understand the importance of HR Analytics in the corporate world and its power to accelerate and ease business processes. On this front, we are delighted to partner with Simplilearn to provide the best-in-class course on HR Analytics. We are certain that after the program's completion, professionals will be able to master the learned skills and deploy them into their day-to-day operations.”

The program will be launched in India and globally. The course's duration is six months of online self-learning and masterclasses. The core concepts of the program include Foundations of Business Analytics, Statistical Analysis for Business Decision Making, Exploratory Data Analysis and Visualization using R, Predictive Analytics for Business, Data Science and Machine Learning for Decision Making, HR Analytics for People Strategy, and Capstone Projects. The electives will consist of HR Analytics Unlocking Human Capital – academic masterclasses.