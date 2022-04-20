IIT Roorkee Organizes workshop on 'Rural Entrepreneurship and Self-reliant India'

Roorkee (The Hawk ): A virtual workshop on "Rural Entrepreneurship and Self-reliant India" was organized by the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, Regional Coordinating Institute (UBA-RCI), IIT Roorkee. At the outset, Prof. Ashish Pandey, Regional Coordinator, UBA-RCI, IIT Roorkee has welcomed the keynote speaker Prof. Amit Kumar Dwivedi from Entrepreneurship Development of India (EDI), Ahmadabad and Prof. Manoranjan Parida, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee. Prof. Pandey discussed about the objectives of the UBA-RCI, IIT Roorkee in brief. He also informed about the activities which are being carried out by the participating institutes (PIs) under UBA-RCI for the upliftment of the living standards of the villagers of concerned villages of Western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand state through conducting various knowledge sharing activities. In the continuation, this workshop is being organized. Prof. M Parida said that this is not necessary to the villagers that they should start an entrepreneurship at larger scale, but they can take initiative at smaller scale too. He added that the efforts in this direction are being made by the UBA-RCI, IIT Roorkee would certainly be beneficial for the villagers.



Keynote speaker Prof. Amit Kumar Dwivedi, In-Charge, Department of Policy Advocacy, EDI, Govt. of India, Ahmadabad apprised that according to the historians, India's contribution to the world's GDP was around 30 percent during the first to the fifteenth century. It was possible due to the rural economy and rural enterprises only. He said that a person who is skilled in any field such as a mechanic, etc., can strengthen his services by using a mobile app and can easily multiply the customers of the nearby villages many fold through the use of technology. This will provide employment to that skilled person as well as the person who developed the app. He discussed in detail about various small-scale rural entrepreneurship through many such examples. The experts also responded to the attendees queries. The workshop was joined by the coordinators of participating institutes under UBA-RCI, IIT Roorkee, pradhan, sarpanch, villagers and others.