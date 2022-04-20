IIT Roorkee organizes Workshop on 'Role of Farm Machinery on Hills Agriculture'

Roorkee (The Hawk): An online workshop on "Role of Farm Machinery on Hills Agriculture" was organized by the Regional Coordination Institute, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, IT Roorkee. Prof. Ashish Pandey, the Regional Coordinator of the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan program, threw light on the workshop's objectives. He said that today the speakers have made the farmers aware of such agricultural equipment, which is useful to the farmers of the hilly areas and cheap so that small farmers can also take advantage of this equipments.

Addressing the workshop, the Deputy Director of the institute, Prof. M. Parida said that since the hilly region farmers face many difficulties in farming, even the smallest effort of technology in such areas can be significant. Director of National Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Guwahati, Prof. R. M. Pant, said that people in the hills are mainly associated with agriculture. Their landholdings are also smaller than in the plains. In this workshop, he said that by getting information about agricultural equipment beneficial for the hilly regions, farmers could make their farming work simple and accessible.

Prof. Prasanna Kumar, G.V. of the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Sonepat, Haryana, discussed the importance of agricultural implements in India. While addressing the workshop, Prof. Patel of North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology, Nirjuli, Itanagar discussed and shared his experience on the use of agricultural equipment in hills. Er. Ashutosh Mishra of Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, gave information about various solar-powered multi-purpose agricultural implements for small farmers and hill farmers. UBA Coordinators from Western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand's, farmers, heads, sarpanch, and others were involved in the workshop.