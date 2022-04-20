IIT Roorkee Organizes The Orientation Of The IIT Roorkee’s GATI Self-Assessment Teams

IIT Roorkee has been recently selected as one of the 30 Pilot institutions under the Gender Advancement in Transforming Institutions (GATI) program launched by the WISE-KIRAN division of the Department of Science and Technology in collaboration with the British Council. For the successful implementation of the program, the nodal officer for GATI from IIT Roorkee, Prof. Pranita Sarangi after obtaining training from the DST and the UK partner institutions (Kings College London, UK) kickstarted the implementation of the program at IIT Roorkee by conducting a orientation seminar, which was attended by over 90 participants (faculties & students), including representatives from various decision-making bodies (e.g., Deans offices) of IIT Roorkee.While addressing the team, Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Director IIT Roorkee emphasized “GATI is about transforming institutions by making them more aware of the positive impact that gender advancement can play. It is also about aligning our practices and processes with the best global practices in institutions of higher learning. I am happy that IIT Roorkee is pursuing this opportunity with a sense of purpose to have a lasting impact. The active participation of all the stakeholders gives us the confidence that we will be successful in this endeavour."Prof. Manish Shrikhande, the Dean of Sponsored Research and Consultancy and Chairperson of the GATI Self-Assessment team (GSAT) for IIT Roorkee highlighted the importance of GATI as an opportunity to create best practices of gender inclusiveness. During the two-day seminar, Prof. Usha Lenka, Head, Department of Management Studies provided an introduction to GATI Pilot program and Prof. Pranita Sarangi, Dept. of Biosciences and Bioengineering presented a detailed description and objectives of the GATI self-assessment and accreditation process.Presentations were followed by extensive discussion within faculties and various GSAT team members (core and satellites) from different departments and centers.