IIT Roorkee Organizes Blood Donation Camp Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Roorkee (The Hawk): The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has put a strain on the regular supply of blood in hospitals and blood banks across the nation. In an endeavor to maintain blood supply in the government hospital amid the COVID-19 crisis, National Service Scheme (NSS), IIT Roorkee, in association with Civil Hospital - Blood Bank, Roorkee, Haridwar district, organized a blood donation camp at the Institute Hospital, IIT Roorkee. It witnessed active participation from x residents, faculty, and students of IIT Roorkee. A team of doctors, paramedical personnel, and volunteers were deployed across the venue to ensure a safe and hygiene in the camp. All medical professionals adhered to stringent screening procedures and standard laboratory practices for testing, processing, and collecting blood from the donor. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the blood bank staff who had Corona negative certificates and wore appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), kickstarted the camp with the medical check-up of blood donors. NSS Volunteers, with the help of IIT Roorkee hospital staff, maintained social distancing norms while all participants used masks and gloves. Before registration, Dr. Madhulika, Pathologiest, Roorkee Civil Hospital, explained about the advantages of being a blood donor and applauded all the participants who have overcome the fear for COVID-19 and come forward to donate blood at this cricial point of time. Many students, staff members including Prof. Mukesh Kumar Barua, Associate Dean Student's Welfare, IIT Roorkee donated blood at the camp.

"The COVID-19 crisis is an unprecedented time. It has put a strain on the healthcare system, especially those suffering from pre-existing diseases. Our community also has patients who require regular blood transfusions, such as patients with Thalassemia. As a dedicated group, NSS IIT Roorkee volunteers are committed to augmenting government efforts and helping those in need. We want to thank IIT Roorkee students for supporting us in this noble mission to save lives." Prof. Pranita P. Sarangi, Faculty Advisor, NSS and NCC, IIT Roorkee.

Before blood donation, participants were asked to register online to get an estimate of the number of blood donors and plan the entire event. Furthermore, it helped in providing the interested donors with particular timeslots in which they donated the blood and maintained social distancing amid COVID-19.

After the donation, donors were provided with refreshments and certificates by the blood bank.

"I am glad that I could donate blood to save the lives of the needy. One blood donation can save three lives. I urge everyone should come forward and do their bit to support the vulnerable community," said Mr. Akshay Nayak (27yr), who is currently persuing PhD in the civil department.

"I would like to thank all donors who came forward to donate their blood. Their commitment to society is commendable" said Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee. This blood donation campaign was implemented under the leadership of Prof. Pranita P. Sarangi and coordinated collectively by Singh Rahul Kumar Sunil (General Secretary, NSS IIT Roorkee) & Jitendra Kumar. The institute and hospital administration provided much-needed support to the NSS-IITR team in organizing this event amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.