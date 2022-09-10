IIT Roorkee Organizes An International Conference On ‘Chemical Engineering: Enabling Transition Towards Sustainable Future’

Roorkee (The Hawk): The Department of Chemical Engineering ,Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITRoorkee) organizes and hosts a three-day International Hybrid conference on ‘Chemical Engineering: Enabling Transition towards Sustainable Future’ to commemorate the 175 years of the Institute's establishment.

The event was inaugurated on September 8, 2022. Dr.Ramakumar, Director(R&D), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd wasChief Guest during the Inaugural function. The Dais was graced by Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee; Prof. V.C. Srivastava, Head, Chemical Engineering and Prof. Deepak Ojha, Convener of the Conference.The entire event was graced by the presence of Professors and Students from the Chemical Engineering Department; and other prominent speakers, includingDr. SSV Ramakumar, Director R&D, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.; Prof. Nishith Verma, IIT Kanpur; Prof. S. Pushpavanam, IIT Madras;Prof. Rajnish Kumar, IIT Madras, etc. Prof. Praveen Linga, National University of Singapore andProf. Shishir Sinha, Director General, CIPET will grace the function in the Valedictory function to be held on Set. 10, 2022. Prof. Chang Gyun Ki,Inha University, Republic of Korea; Prof.Meenesh R. Singh, the University of Illinois at Chicago; and Prof. ZhenyuanYin, Tsinghua University, China are delivering the keynote talks at the Conference in virtual mode. Additionally, Faculty members, scientists, persons from industries and other government agencies, research scholars, and students, participated in the conference.

The theme of the conference revolved around important agendas, viz.,Enviro-Friendly Separation and Transport Processes, Next Generation Catalysis or Green catalysis, Sustainable Energy Cycle, and Waste to Wealth in Chemical Engineering. The conference is intended to provide a platform for the exchange of ideas among people working at different levels in academia and industries.

The conference has been divided into sessions over the three-day function. The first session was Co-chaired by Prof. IndranilSahaDalal, IIT Kanpur, and Prof. Ishan Bajaj, IIT Roorkee, and discussed Waste to Wealth. The second session talked about Next-gen Catalysis and was Co-Chaired by Prof. P. Mohanty, IIT Roorkee, and Prof. Sayanti Chatterjee, IIT Roorkee. Similarly, there were nine other sessions Chaired by different dignitaries talking discussing and addressing the need for a transition towards a sustainable future.

Speaking about the transition towards a Sustainable future, Dr.Ramakumar, Director, IOCL, highlighted,"It is important that chemical engineers incorporate the ideas of sustainability into the process and product design for the purpose of minimizing resource utilization and adverse environmental impact. And this conference is the right platform for such an innovative change towards a sustainable future."

Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, "I am happy that in our 175th year the Department of Chemical Engineering is organising a conference on the topic of sustainability which can unify all the research areas of Chemical Engineering and which is so important for human civilisation."