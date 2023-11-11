IIT Roorkee Organizes All IITs International Relations Conclave

Roorkee (The Hawk): The International Relations (IR) Conclave, a highly influential platform for all the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is dedicated to fostering discussions on the internationalization of higher education at IITs. This year IR Conclave was organized at the esteemed IIT Roorkee campus, and the proceedings of IR Conclave unfolded on November 6 and 7, 2023. The remarkable event of IR Conclave 2023 brought together a diverse array of stakeholders to address the multifaceted challenges inherent in international education collaboration. It provided a platform for thought leaders, experts, and representatives from academia and funding agencies to engage in extensive dialogues on the strategies of internationalization within the Indian Institute of Technology system. This event was designed to encourage collaboration, knowledge sharing, and collective brainstorming on matters of paramount significance in the realm of internationalization of higher education.

The inaugural session of the event was graced by a distinguished panel of dignitaries, including Prof. K. K. Pant (Director, IIT Roorkee); Dr. S. K. Varshney (International Cooperation, Department of Science and Technology); Prof. Nitin Seth (Director, Indo-French Centre for Promotion of Advanced Research - IFCPAR / CEFIPRA); Dr. B. Chandrasekar (Executive Director, Corporate Planning, EdCIL (India) Limited, a Mini Ratna Category 1 CPSE); Prof. V. C. Srivastava (Dean, International Relations) and Prof. Ankit Agarwal (Organizing Secretary, IR Conclave).

In his address to the conference, Prof. K. K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, underscored the importance of inter-IIT collaboration and strengthening of ties between new and old generation IITs to take on the research and development challenges of the present times. Prof Pant stressed that events such as All IIT Conclave provide a perfect platform for invoking fruitful discussions on the sharing of knowledge and experiences, and the development of strategies for academic and research cooperation.

Expanding on the conference's significance, Prof. S.K. Varshney, Head of International Cooperation, DST appreciated the efforts of IITs in engaging to enhance the Internationalization efforts and coming together to discuss challenges in academic and research collaborations, Dr. Varshney also emphasized the importance of sharing expertise among IITs to enrich the academic and research excellence of both the students and the researchers.

Prof. Nitin Seth, Director of the Indo-French Centre for Promotion of Advanced Research (IFCPAR) / CEFIPRA, underscored the enormous potential for Indo-French collaboration. He also emphasized the importance of research collaboration between Indian and French Institutions to drive scientific excellence, address global challenges, and create a brighter world through collaborative research and shared expertise.

The conclave also featured a series of enlightening plenary sessions on topics such as "International Students: Challenges Ahead," "International Networking & Faculty Exchange," "Challenges of IR Office: Open Discussions," and "Responsibilities & Digitization of IR Office." These sessions saw active participation from Deans, Associate Deans, Department Heads, and Faculty members along with various representatives from different IITs. The conclave concluded with the resolve of greater cooperation by establishing a permanent communication channel between all IITs which will be hosted by IIT Roorkee. IIT-ISM Dhanbad offered to be the host of IR Conclave next year, which was unanimously accepted by all the participating IITs.