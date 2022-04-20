IIT Roorkee Organizes A Webinar On The Occasion Of Gandhi's 151th Birth Anniversary

Roorkee (The Hawk): A webinar is being organized on the occasion of 151th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan- Regional Coordinating Institute, IIT Roorkee. Dr. M A Ahammed, a senior IAS officer and Principal Secretary, Government of Assam will be the keynote speakers of the webinar. Prof. Ashish Pandey, Coordinator, Regional Coordinating Institute, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, IIT Roorkee informed that the services and achievements of the keynote speakers Dr Ahammed have been recognized both in his academics and in his services. To illustrate his contribution has been recognized with Golden Award by International Association of Horticultural Producers for the initiative of India Garden Project representing Government of India at International Horticulture Exhibition at Beijing in 2019. Prof. Pandey added that Dr Ahammed is also a recipient of Government of India, National e-Governance Golden Icon Award for exemplary leadership and ICT achievement in the field of Agriculture. Having PhD in Genetics from renowned Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) worked in Government of India in several Ministries and Departments like Ministry of Human Resource Development, Pharmaceuticals, Water, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation; National Water Mission, Central Ground Water Board and National Horticulture Board. Prof. Pandey told that the said webinar will be conducted on October 2 at 4 pm through the Cisco Webex app, which will also be live streamed through the Facebook page of IIT Roorkee. Villagers, farmers, students, scientists and professors can join and benefited the webinar.