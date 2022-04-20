IIT Roorkee Organizes A Webinar On Hivare Bazar's Transformation Into India's 'Highest GDP' Village

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee hosted a webinar on the transformation of Hivare Bazar into a model village. Regional Coordinating Institute (RCI), Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, and Institute Lecture Series Committee, IIT Roorkee jointly organized the webinar titled 'Transformation of an Impoverished Village into a Model of Development'. The objective of the initiative was to share insights and highlight the journey of the once-impoverished Hivare Bazar village into a model for development.

Hivare Bazar is located in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. The village has increased the per capita income from INR 832 to INR 30,000 in 24 years and achieved a unique distinction of the village with the highest Gross Domestic Product in India. Adarshgaon Hivare Bazar is the result of blessings, motivation, vision, community planning, consistent efforts, responsibility sharing, belief in the leadership, support by the community, convergence of schemes, transparency in the functioning, periodic and timely evaluation, people's participation, guidance and support of various change agents at all levels. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has commended the village in the 'Mann ki Baat' programme.

Prof. Ashish Pandey, Coordinator, RCI-UBA, IIT Roorkee, commenced the webinar that featured Shri Popatrao Baguji Pawar, Executive Director of Maharashtra's Model Village Programme and former Sarpanch, Hivare Bazar as a key speaker. Shri Pawar was the only post-graduate in the village, who inspired by Anna Hazare, spearheaded the development of Hivare Bazar. He has been awarded Padma Shri in the year 2020 for his exemplary contribution towards social work.

Prof. M. Parida, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee in his address highlighted that our commitment to a direct contribution to societal development will be enriched by the experience of Padam Shri Popatrao Baguji Pawar.

"The initiatives taken by Shri Popatrao Baguji Pawar have played a pivotal role in making Hivare Bazar a model for development. As a responsible institution, IIT Roorkee is committed to the cause of societal development. The rich and diverse experience of Shri PopatraoBagujiPawar will enrich our learning and motivate us to contribute proactively towards the cause," Prof. M. Parida, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee, said.

Shri Pawar highlighted the role of community involvement, perseverance, focus on sustainability, and community sensitization in the development of Hivare Bazar during his keynote address. He also acknowledged the significance of strictly observing Seven Principles of Social Discipline (Saptasutri)- Family Planning, Ban on Alcohol, Ban on Tree Cutting, Ban on Free Grazing, Voluntary Donation of Labour, Ban on Open Defecation and Ban on Borewell for Farming in its transformative journey. According to him, the acute water shortage was a potent challenge in Hivare Bazar that was tackled in the first leg of the development journey.

"Located in a drought-prone area of Ahmednagar, Hivare Bazar had acquired a dubious distinction of a water-stressed village. The village adopted the watershed development programme in 1992 that was the first step towards its transformation. It implemented revegetation, changing crop patterns, diversifying sources of income for farmers under the watershed development measures. Today, the village serves as a benchmark for development. It is now helping to transform other villages in Maharashtra as well as supporting the 1000 Ideal Village Project of the Maharashtra Government"said Shri Popatrao Baguji Pawar, former Sarpanch, Hivare Bazar

Hivare Bazar has also volunteered with the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup, a residential training program, which was arranged by the Aamir Khan's Paani Foundation for 30 villagers in 2016. Hivare Bazar has become a model for Sarpanch and PRI, Project Implementing Agency (NGO), and Community Driven Approaches. Its success model has been shared at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), the apex training institute for civil servants at Mussourie, National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), Hyderabad, YashwantraoChavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA), the apex training institute of Government of Maharashtra, Washington University and many more.

"The success story of Hivare Bazar is inspirational. The holistic development of villages in line with Mahatma Gandhi's vision of ideal villages is a step forward in realizing the goal of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. We would like to thank Shri Popatrao Baguji Pawar for enlightening us on this transformative journey," said Prof.Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IITRoorkee.

The session concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Prof. Anil Kumar Gourishetty, Convener, Institute Lecture Series Committee, IITRoorkee.