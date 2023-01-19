IIT Roorkee Organizes 4thDrA N Khosla Endowment Lecture

Roorkee (The Hawk): A lecture on the topic "Scientific Promotion of Water Harvesting and Voluntary Afforestation through Traditional Indian Knowledge System" was organized by the Department of Water Resources Development and Management (WRD&M), IIT Roorkee. This was the 4th lecture under DrA N Khosla Endowment lecture series, which is being organized every year in the memory of PadmvibhushanDr A N Khosla, founder of the WRD&M Department which was formerly known as Water Resources Development Training Center (WRDTC).

Prof. Venkappayy A. R. Desai, Director, IIT Dharwad was the keynote speaker of the program. Prof. Desai quoted the Rigveda shloka in which Ayurveda also emphasizes on rainwater purity. He told that the importance of pure water has also been mentioned in the Yajurveda and Atharvaveda too. He explained various other Indian examples which emphasize on water quality, general cleanliness. This Indian tradition of promoting pure rainwater, river water and groundwater led to the development of water harvesting traditions specific to each of the ecological regions of India.Prof. Desai said that India is blessed with a rich traditional knowledge base on water harvesting techniques through water quality and water quantity conservation. This traditional knowledge needs to be combined with the modern best management practices related to water, through scientific promotion of water harvesting. He further added that water harvesting is becoming more relevant now with the manifestation of water resources related impacts of climate change, which have led to an increase in the rainfall intensity leading to an increased frequency of floods and droughts. Proper storage of even small quantities of flood waters can overcome the drinking and other non-potable water problems both during the floods and droughts.

At the outset, Prof. K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee delivered the introductory remarks. He emphasized the importance of water harvesting in his address. He said that the demand of pure potable water is rather much than its availability. He apprised that it would likely to increase up to 20 to 30 percent by 2050.

Prof. Ashish Pandey, Head, WRD&M Department delivered the welcome address. He discussed in detail about the notable contribution made by Dr A N Khosla in the field of water conservation and development. Prof. Thanga Raj Chelliah presented the brief introduction about the keynote speaker Prof. V A R Desai. The program was convened by Prof. Kritika Kothari.

The formal vote of thanks were proposed by Prof. Deepak Khare, WRD&M Department, IITRoorkee. A large number of students, faculty and staff were attended the program including Prof. Praveen Kumar, Head, Civil Engineering Department, Prof. Mohit P. Mohanthy, WRD&M Department,Dr A K Lohani and Dr P C Nayak from National Institute of Hydrology (NIH), Roorkee.